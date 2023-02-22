The Wagoner boys and girls teams each posted Class 4A District championships on Saturday night in the Hughes Event Center with one-sided victories over Checotah.

The Lady Bulldogs will take their 19-4 record into Regional action Thursday at 6 p.m. in Checotah.

The victory was noteworthy from a history standpoint. The girls are now one of four teams in Wagoner history to win at least 19 games. The overall best Lady Bulldog record of 22-5 came in 1993.

“It’s a new season,” said coach Randi Pawpa. “We need to survive and advance now.”

Pawpa’s team will face Locust Grove for the third time this season in the Regional opener. Facing a team multiple times is starting to become a habit.

Wagoner met Fort Gibson three times already as well as Tahlequah Sequoyah.

Still, the attitude is good going into Regional play.

“We feel confident,” Pawpa added. “We’re building on our defense and rely on what we can control: Defense and playing hard.”

The Wagoner boys are 17-6, conference champs and now District title holders for coach Dante Swanson. The team also welcomed back Ja’Shawn Davison to the lineup. Davison, who is one of the team’s top shooters, had freak injury at Catoosa a week before District play.

Davison injured his forehead while trying to cover a Catoosa player.

He celebrated his return with a game-high 15 points and hit three, 3-point shots.

Swanson knows Davison was not just born with a shooter’s touch, either.

“He puts in the work and time,” Swanson said. “They (the team) see it. There’s nothing magical. He puts the work in.”

By setting a good practice example, the rest of the team followed Davison’s lead from long range against Checotah. The Bulldogs hit nine, 3-point baskets.

Wagoner takes on No. 15 Tulsa Victory Christian (15-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Coweta boys and girls open the Class 5A Regional play on Thursday. The 9-11 Lady Tigers take on McAlester at Sapulpa High School at 6 p.m.

The 12-8 meet Grove on Friday at 6 p.m. at Tulsa Memorial.

Both Tiger teams won Senior Night games against Pryor to close out the regular season.

Coweta Senior Nite photos can be found on page A5.

BOYS

COWETA 58, PRYOR 25

Pryor 3 5 10 7-25

Coweta 14 21 10 13-58

Coweta scoring: Wyatt Thompson 19, A’Meir 7, JT Rich 6, Na’Kylan Starks 5, Cade McKenzie 5, Avery Eischen 4, Mason Ford 3, Caden Garrett 3, Aaron Epperson 3, No. 25 3.

WAGONER 66, CHECOTAH 27

Checotah 4 9 5 7-27

Wagoner 16 14 23 13-66

Wagoner scoring: Ja’Shawn Davison 15, Corbin Marsey 14, Davonte Gray 11, Dante Swanson 8, Matson Swanson 4, Jeffery Faulk 4, Shaun Atkins 3, Alex Shieldnight 3, Ederick Johnson 2, Tres Thornton 2.

GIRLS

WAGONER 53, CHECOTAH 21

CHECOTAH 4 4 5 8-21

WAGONER 16 11 14 12-53

Wagoner scoring: Brooklyn Austin 15, Gracy Shieldnight 10, Cambri Pawpa 8, Ellee Bryant 8, Keilauna Birdtail 4, Maniyah Harris 4, Jada Riggs 2, Joci Bryant 1, Jalyn Fourkiller 1.

COWETA 62, PRYOR 44

Pryor 14 11 14 5-44

Coweta 13 13 15 21-62

Coweta scoring: Taylen Allen 14, Emersyn Eischen 14 Jaycee Messinger 9, Macee Matthews 8, Kyliee Addington 7, Justice Austin 5, Cooper Hilton 3, Dasia Mason 2.