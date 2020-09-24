Possible COVID-19 contact at sporting event reported by Okay Schools

Officials with Okay Public Schools posted a letter on Thursday to inform patrons of a development related to coronavirus.

The letter noted on Sept. 24, an official with the Wagoner County Health Department notified Okay High School of a possible COVID-19 contact that may have occurred on Friday, Sept. 18 during a game at a volleyball tournament.

Indication was given that a player on an opposing team has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This type of contact is not necessarily a contact for which people have to be quarantined,” the letter continued. “However, out of abundance of caution and in order to be transparent with the goal of preserving the health and safety of everyone involved, we have created this statement to pass along information quickly and effectively.”

Students, faculty and staff members who were directly involved with the volleyball tournament have been notified.

In addition, the Sept. 24 junior high and junior varsity volleyball games were cancelled.