Possible COVID-19 contact at sporting event reported by Okay Schools

Officials with Okay Public Schools posted a letter on Thursday to inform patrons of a development related to coronavirus.
The letter noted on Sept. 24, an official with the Wagoner County Health Department notified Okay High School of a possible COVID-19 contact that may have occurred on Friday, Sept. 18 during a game at a volleyball tournament.
Indication was given that a player on an opposing team has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This type of contact is not necessarily a contact for which people have to be quarantined,” the letter continued. “However, out of abundance of caution and in order to be transparent with the goal of preserving the health and safety of everyone involved, we have created this statement to pass along information quickly and effectively.”
Students, faculty and staff members who were directly involved with the volleyball tournament have been notified.
In addition, the Sept. 24 junior high and junior varsity volleyball games were cancelled.
“We are not being forced or told to quarantine. We were at a volleyball game and the opposing team’s player was far away (from our team),” Superintendent Pete Hiseley told the American-Tribune late Thursday. “We will monitor our players to watch for symptoms and take it easy for four or five days. We thought this would be the most logical thing,”
“The parents are aware of it and we are being completely transparent – just moving forward,” Hiseley added. “It is better to err on the side of safety and transparency. This is a situation out of an abundance of caution that we chose after talking to the health department.”
School is already wrapped up for this week as there are no classes in Okay on Friday.
The Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball teams played games at Okay on Sept. 22.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Okay High School office at 918-682-0371.
