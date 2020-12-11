Positive COVID-19 tests bench Coweta basketball team for a few weeks

The Coweta Tiger basketball team was forced to withdraw from the Jerry O’Quinn Tournament in Inola on Monday, Dec. 7 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Stillwell in the opening round. The Inola Junior Varsity took their spot in the tournament and set in motion a scheduling delay through the remainder of at least December.

“We have had six positive tests since Monday, Dec. 7. As of right now our next game is not until Jan. 5, 2021,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said late this week.

Coweta is scheduled to host Tahlequah in Metro Lakes Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when teams return to the hardwood from the Christmas break.

This marks the first time for an entire Coweta sports team to be quarantined this school year.

Softball, volleyball and football seasons were successfully completed without missing games.

It is noted that very few fans seated in the stands during the fall sports seasons wore masks.

It was only a matter of time before mask use or lack thereof could possibly play a role in sidelining the Coweta Tiger and Lady Tiger programs for an extended period of time.

