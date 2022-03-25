Porter football standout commits to Langston University with two years’ experience

Kejuan Reynolds, a Porter native, didn’t step on the football field until he was a junior in high school. Now as a senior he’s accepted a full-time scholarship to play tight end at Langston University.

The 6’ 5’’, 220 pound athlete was clearly the tallest player on the Porter Pirates Football team in the 2021-2022 season. He’s always been an athlete at heart, but his sights were on the basketball court. In fact, he thought hoops was his calling from a very, early age.

“The football coach was like, ‘hey man, you really gotta’ come out and play some ball,”’ Reynolds said while reminiscing about his junior year. “So I gave it a shot and I fell in love with it.”

Needless to say, Reynolds was naturally good at the gridiron. He even made All-District Defensive Linemen by the end of his junior year.

His childhood dream to play basketball did come true this year as well, having received offers from Northern Oklahoma College- Enid and University of Central Oklahoma. But he opted with football instead. Reynolds would be the first to tell you that football struck a chord with him that he never experienced in his athletic career before.

Reynolds, a two-way starter at tight end and defensive line, said he picked Langton University, in Langston, Okla. because it is a nearby, Historically Black College.

“I liked it when I visited. They just won the SCC conference, and the coaches are really cool. They knew me by name the first time I visited,” Reynolds said.

Other football offers for Reynolds included North American University in Houston and Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio. But he liked Langston — it’s an All-Black School, and it’s close to home.

Reynolds will never forget his first football practice during his junior year. They were starting with weightlifting, and he could out lift almost everybody on the roster. Once they were on the field, the first drill they did was hitting. Reynolds, not knowing any technique, didn’t think too hard about it. He was just trying to knock somebody down. His size helped, to say the least.

Coming from an athletic background, Reynolds said he has soft hands. Catching a football was almost like second nature.

“I’m definitely more physical than finesse,” Reynolds said.

If Reynolds could go back in time, he said he wishes that he could have started playing football at an earlier age to have more experience with the game.

He plans to study business at Langston.

