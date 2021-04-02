Owasso's Bennett Flanary pitches four-hit shutout against Coweta (copy)

Bennett Flanary and Zach Burnes fueled Owasso past Coweta 8-0 in a five-inning run-rule victory Thursday at Coweta High School.

Flanary allowed four hits and one walk while getting solid defense behind him in a complete game. Burnes broke out of a recent slump with a key three-run homer.

Braden Blundell and Solo Skalnik also did some damage for the Rams (15-2). Blundell singled, tripled, walked, scored two runs, and drove in two more. Skalnik had two doubles, one run scored and one RBI.

"It was nice to get the win," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "We hit the ball hard, made the plays on defense, and Bennett got us a complete-game shutout."

The Rams broke the ice with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. One scored on an error and the other courtesy of Jackson Smith's sacrifice fly.

Owasso tacked on three more in the third. Brody Green was hit by a pitch to start the frame and Skalnik followed with an RBI double into the left field corner. Mason Pennington then walked and after a fly out, Blundell tripled to center.

The Rams got their final runs in the fifth inning. Pennington led off with a double to center and Blundell walked with one out.