OSU's Rodriguez, defensive unit dominates against Missouri State: 'We know our jobs'

No surprises here. Malcolm Rodriguez is still the best tackler for Oklahoma State Football.
The hard-hitter finished the Missouri State home-opener with 15 tackles — nine of which were solo —and six assists. You can always tell it's Rodriguez, too. He throws guys around like they are rag dolls.
The young Wagoner High School wrestling mentality is still apparent in his tackling. There’s one play in particular that’s made its way around social media where Rodriguez takes a listed, 340- pound, Missouri State offensive lineman and throws him to the ground like he’s chopping wood.
Ouch. Not to mention, he’s always looking to grab the football from the ball carrier. He got his hand on the ball a couple times against the Bears.
'Pumped’ was an understatement to describe how he was feeling on the first game of the season— his last, first game for OSU. He had six tackles on the first 10 plays.
His response to the performance was modest, per usual.
“The coaches put us in the right spots,” Rodriguez said after the game. “I’m just doing my job.”
That sounds like something coach Dale Condict used to tell him during his high school playing years in Wagoner. "Do your job.”
Although he’s a team leader, the fifth-year senior knows he’s far from alone on the defensive side of the ball. His buddy, senior Devin Harper, who plays on the other side of the field at linebacker, had a respectable performance against Missouri State. He finished with nine tackles, five solo. He also had a sack and a half for 20 sack yards.
“He’s an athletic dude. He runs to the ball and makes plays. No surprises there,” he said.
Anyone that watches Rodriguez closely knows he does not take a play off. Even if the ball carrier is clearly on the opposite side of him, fans would be hard pressed to not see No. 20 involved in the play. He’s unselfish. The ultimate team player.
Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy would agree, and he’s said it numerous times before.
“Malcolm has been a special player here forever,” Gundy said. “He’s got a lot of natural ability to get to the ball and make a play. He’s done it. He’s done it all the time. He’s a great leader for us.”
In the opening minutes of the coaches and players press conference post-game, Gundy credited the defensive unit for keeping the team intact. He said they did a "great job" and made the right plays at the right time.
When the Bears were in position to score a touchdown to potentially tie up the game in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, Rodriguez and others were there to make the crucial stops. That’s just one example. Although it was nail-biting for some, they got the job done.
“We know our jobs,” Rodriguez said. “We know what to do. We just went out there and executed it.”