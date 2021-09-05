OSU's Rodriguez, defensive unit dominates against Missouri State: 'We know our jobs'

No surprises here. Malcolm Rodriguez is still the best tackler for Oklahoma State Football.

The hard-hitter finished the Missouri State home-opener with 15 tackles — nine of which were solo —and six assists. You can always tell it's Rodriguez, too. He throws guys around like they are rag dolls.

The young Wagoner High School wrestling mentality is still apparent in his tackling. There’s one play in particular that’s made its way around social media where Rodriguez takes a listed, 340- pound, Missouri State offensive lineman and throws him to the ground like he’s chopping wood.

Ouch. Not to mention, he’s always looking to grab the football from the ball carrier. He got his hand on the ball a couple times against the Bears.

'Pumped’ was an understatement to describe how he was feeling on the first game of the season— his last, first game for OSU. He had six tackles on the first 10 plays.

His response to the performance was modest, per usual.

“The coaches put us in the right spots,” Rodriguez said after the game. “I’m just doing my job.”

That sounds like something coach Dale Condict used to tell him during his high school playing years in Wagoner. "Do your job.”