OSU’s Malcolm Rodriguez, from Wagoner, named to Butkus Award Watch List

The award reflects the historic number 51, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. He played football as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973.

According to thebutkusaward.com, The Butkus Award, instituted in 1985, is one of the elite, individual honors in college football.

The site further states in 2018 — The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers.

An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts and prominent sports journalists conduct the selection process, the site said.

As quoted by Dick Butkus, “when a player receives the Butkus Award, he will know two things. First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back."

