OSU’s Malcolm Rodriguez, from Wagoner, named to Butkus Award Watch List

Oklahoma State Senior Linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez, continues to bring in the football accolades. This time — he’s on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Butkus Awards, announced July 26 by the Butkus Foundation.
The 37th Butkus Awards is presented annually to the nation’s best linebacker.
Rodriguez is one of 51 collegiate players on the list. He is also one of seven players from the Big 12 on it.
Rodriguez’s college honors include: 2020 Team Captain as voted by teammates, 2020 Second Team Academic All-Big 12, 2020 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches), 2019 OSU Leslie O’Neal Award (Defensive MVP), 2019 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches) and 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (Coaches).
Rodriguez is one of six Cowboy seniors from 2020 who elected to stay and play an extra season following the NCAA eligibility ruling around COVID -19, according to okstate.com.
According to his current OSU Football bio, Rodriguez started as a safety, but since emerged to one of the team’s most important players as starting linebacker.
His 34 career starts are the most on the OSU defense and second-most on the roster, according to his bio.
The award reflects the historic number 51, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. He played football as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973.
According to thebutkusaward.com, The Butkus Award, instituted in 1985, is one of the elite, individual honors in college football.
The site further states in 2018 — The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers.
An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts and prominent sports journalists conduct the selection process, the site said.
As quoted by Dick Butkus, “when a player receives the Butkus Award, he will know two things. First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back."