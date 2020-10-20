 Skip to main content
Open timed event rodeo slated Oct. 24 in Coweta

Mutton Bustin'

Mutton bustin' is one of the many events planned this Saturday during an open rodeo at the Coweta Round Up Club in Coweta.

The Coweta Round Up Club will host an open timed event rodeo Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the CRUC Arena, 30058 E. 147th St. S.

Participants must be entered by 6:30 p.m.

Planned events include mutton bustin’, open barrels, junior barrels (ages 7-14), peewee barrels (ages 6-under), junior steer riding (ages 15-under), steer wrestling, junior breakaway (ages 13-under), ladies’ breakaway, open calf roping, “B” roping (age 50 and over) and open team roping. Entree fees vary by event.

Organizers say there will be $200 in added money in the ladies’ breakaway event.

For more information or to sign up to compete, call Joe at 580-207-0718.

