Open timed event rodeo slated Oct. 24 in Coweta

The Coweta Round Up Club will host an open timed event rodeo Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the CRUC Arena, 30058 E. 147th St. S.

Participants must be entered by 6:30 p.m.

Planned events include mutton bustin’, open barrels, junior barrels (ages 7-14), peewee barrels (ages 6-under), junior steer riding (ages 15-under), steer wrestling, junior breakaway (ages 13-under), ladies’ breakaway, open calf roping, “B” roping (age 50 and over) and open team roping. Entree fees vary by event.

Organizers say there will be $200 in added money in the ladies’ breakaway event.

For more information or to sign up to compete, call Joe at 580-207-0718.