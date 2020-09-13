 Skip to main content
Open rodeo opens Friday in Coweta

Open rodeo opens Friday in Coweta

Coweta Rodeo Preview

Junior barrels will be one of the many events featured during an Open Rodeo this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19 in Coweta.

 SHANNA KYLE, FILE

The Coweta Roundup Club Arena on the Wagoner County Fairgrounds will be the place to be Sept. 18-19 when the club hosts an Open Rodeo. The jackpot begins at 7:30 each night.

Competition will include ladies barrels, ladies breakaway, SW, CR, TR, ranch bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, junior steer riding, junior barrels and peewee barrels.

All adult events are $60. Junior barrels and junior steer riding for ages 15-under is $30 and peewee barrels is $15. A mutton bustin’ will take place as well with a $20 entry fee.

Everyone pays at the gate and there will be $100 Money the Hard Way presented nightly.

All rodeo fans are invited. For more information, 580-207-0718.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

