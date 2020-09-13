Open rodeo opens Friday in Coweta

The Coweta Roundup Club Arena on the Wagoner County Fairgrounds will be the place to be Sept. 18-19 when the club hosts an Open Rodeo. The jackpot begins at 7:30 each night.

Competition will include ladies barrels, ladies breakaway, SW, CR, TR, ranch bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, junior steer riding, junior barrels and peewee barrels.

All adult events are $60. Junior barrels and junior steer riding for ages 15-under is $30 and peewee barrels is $15. A mutton bustin’ will take place as well with a $20 entry fee.

Everyone pays at the gate and there will be $100 Money the Hard Way presented nightly.

All rodeo fans are invited. For more information, 580-207-0718.

