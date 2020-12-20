On to college: Four Coweta Tigers sign baseball letters of intent

Four Coweta Baseball seniors have signed letters of intent to play college baseball, Head Coach Cody Pair announced last week. The four are working in the offseason before the spring sports season opens in March.

Gunnar McCollough will stay in state. He signed to play baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, but is also expected to be a preferred walk on in football. McCollough did not play his sophomore year. His freshman and junior statistics show six hits, four runs scored, five RBIs, 10 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

On the mound as a pitcher, he worked 41.1 innings, allowing 43 hits, 36 runs (29 earned), 32 walks, 32 strikeouts and hit eight batters.

Kooper McCoy has 19 hits, with seven doubles, 26 RBIs, nine runs, 13 walks and stolen bases. He signed to play at Ottawa Junior College in Ottawa, Kan.

On the mound, McCoy pitched 43.1 innings of work. He has allowed 42 hits, 35 runs, 29 earned, 15 walks, 52 strike outs and has hit three batters.

Landon Ray signed to play at Northeastern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, Okla. He has 27 hits going into his senior season, with 11 doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs, 17 runs scored, 12 walks and 11 stolen bases.