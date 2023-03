OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Okay High School boys basketball team won the first round of the Class A State tournament on Wednesday morning in the State Fair Arena with a 58-40 decision over No. 10 Texhoma.

The victory advances the No. 4 Mustangs to Friday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 Rattan. Rattan won its first round test 75-60 over No. 5 Okarche.

All the Class A winners get Thursday off before finishing Friday and Saturday.