OCA Football recognizes three from Wagoner County
OCA Football recognizes three from Wagoner County

Wagoner (HB) Fred Watson on an 8 yard run during second half action against Sperry on 9/17/21.

Wagoner’s Fred Watson will play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association 2022 All-State football game.

Watson, at 6’0, 223 pounds will represent Class 4A. Watson is a defensive linemen and will wear No. 21.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm was selected as one of four quarterbacks in the 2022 All-Star by class football team. Hamm represents the East Class 5A Offense. Hamm is a 6’3, 195 senior who just committed to play football at Missouri Southern State University next year.

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm was the District 5A-3 offensive player of the year.

Two players from Wagoner made the East Class 4A Defense, including linebacker Gabe Goodnight and defensive back Logan Sterling. At 6’0, 225 pounds, Goodnight always proved himself to be a force on the field. Sterling, at 5’10 and 175 pounds, was always involved in the play and gave it his all from the first whistle to the last.

Wagoner's Gabe Goodnight yells after recovering a Hilldale fumble during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/12/21.
Wagoner’s Logan Sterling tries to avoid Tuttle’s defense during a game between Tuttle and Wagoner at Tuttle High School, Friday, Nov 18, 2021 in Tuttle, Okla.

The OCA announced the All-State rosters on Jan. 25.

The coaches for the East time include Tom Redding from Collinsville, Brett Jones from Bristow, Jarrett Hurt from Claremore and Mike Odum from Poteau.

