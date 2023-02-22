When Coweta’s A’Meir Brown was asked if anyone had ever said he looked a bit like former University of Tulsa basketball coach, Nolan Richardson, he gave a simple answer.

“That’s my grandpa,” Brown said with a smile.

Brown had just celebrated Senior Night in a game with victory over Pryor. Brown attacked the backboard like his grandfather used to give “40 Minutes of Hell” to opponents that tried to keep up his fast-paced coaching style.

During Thanksgiving or family reunions, did the topic of conversation always focus on basketball?

“Sometimes, we talked about family,” Brown added with even a bigger grin.

Nolan would have been proud of his effort.