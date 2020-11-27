New season with new leader for Coweta wrestling

A new era of Coweta wrestling is about to begin. First year Head Coach Gabe Ellis comes to the Tigers from a successful stint with the Glenpool Warriors and brings 20 years of mat coaching experience with him.
Last year the Tigers qualified four wrestlers for the 5A State Tournament. Three-year qualifier Bronson Burcham, two-year qualifier Caleb Phillips, Gage Hamm and Cole Stevens all return this season.
Burcham (40-37) led the team last year in escapes (26), was second in takedowns (62) and near falls (46) and finished with a 6-2 dual meet record with 4 pins. Phillips (41-9) led the Tigers in falls (34) and wins (41). He was 9-0 in dual meet action with 7 pins. Hamm (33-15) led last year’s team in takedowns (85), near falls (67) and reversals (18).
Coach Ellis served 11 years at Fort Gibson as head wrestling coach and football offensive coordinator. He spent nine years at Mounds as head football coach and also ran the Glenpool youth wrestling program, winning two wrestling state championships.
When he took over last season as Glenpool’s head wrestling coach, the Warriors advanced to the post-season for the first time in 25 years.
Assisting Ellis this season will be Macklin Chermack.
“I’m glad to be here! Coweta wrestling is a very attractive opportunity and is the only job I have ever had that I can envision a state championship in the future,” Ellis said. “Ahead of that time, we need to spend time with the youth and junior high programs. We have doors open all the time for the young athletes.
“Now that I have had a chance to look over the program, I think competing for a state title may be a little further away than I imagined,” he admitted. “The numbers are not quite what I thought they would be with 20-22 kids when we have such a tough dual schedule. I am a numbers guy and like to have options with each opponent.”
He said after nine years of working with youth programs, he sees the value it brings to the varsity level. Three nights a week coaches are working with wrestlers in first grade and up, teaching basic skills and building a love for the sport.
Ellis’ oldest son is in the sixth grade and deeply involved in the program.
The coach said his team is training hard. Although the tournament schedule has changed this season, the Tigers will still have a rugged dual schedule.
“This is a good situation. I think we will be pretty good overall, but not as good as I had hoped we would be in dual meets,” Ellis admitted. “The biggest asset I see is that they are good kids, willing to put in the work. We are waiting for about eight players off the football team, but I have 12-14 in the wrestling room now working to improve. They have accepted my style of coaching so far, but I am trying not to jump in and completely change what they know to do.
His goal over the next couple of years is to be able to put wrestlers in any color of singlet and everyone could point out the Coweta wrestlers.
“Our lighter weights are the toughest area right now. We do not have a true 120-pound wrestler, but I think we will be able to throw 14 solid guys on the mat,” he noted. “We look to start two or three freshmen and we have to get them ready before we face that tough dual schedule.”
With football now in post-season, it will likely be after Christmas break before the wrestling team is ready to fully compete.
Joining Burcham and Stevens (35-27) on the senior roster will be C.J. Clifton and Wesley Spohn. Juniors Phillips and Hamm will be joined by Hudson Moudy, Dylan Barber, Silas Sanmiguel, Brock Hickman and Trenton Schultz.
Sophomores returning will be Mason Kidd, Abraham Fadeyev, Wyatt Holmes, Tanner Gregory and Elijah Fadeyev. Freshmen working to join the varsity roster are Tucker Collinsworth, Brock Roberts, Hayden Terry and Colby Eighinger.
The dual season opens on Dec. 1 when Coweta hosts McAlester for their only home match in December. Like the Tigers, the Buffaloes are also competing in the football playoffs, so that match could be delayed.
Contests on the road include the Blanchard Tournament Dec. 4-5, at Collinsville on Dec. 8, at Pawnee to face Pawnee and Newkirk on Dec. 15 and the Bristow Duals Dec. 18-19.
