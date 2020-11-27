New season with new leader for Coweta wrestling

“Now that I have had a chance to look over the program, I think competing for a state title may be a little further away than I imagined,” he admitted. “The numbers are not quite what I thought they would be with 20-22 kids when we have such a tough dual schedule. I am a numbers guy and like to have options with each opponent.”

He said after nine years of working with youth programs, he sees the value it brings to the varsity level. Three nights a week coaches are working with wrestlers in first grade and up, teaching basic skills and building a love for the sport.

Ellis’ oldest son is in the sixth grade and deeply involved in the program.

The coach said his team is training hard. Although the tournament schedule has changed this season, the Tigers will still have a rugged dual schedule.

“This is a good situation. I think we will be pretty good overall, but not as good as I had hoped we would be in dual meets,” Ellis admitted. “The biggest asset I see is that they are good kids, willing to put in the work. We are waiting for about eight players off the football team, but I have 12-14 in the wrestling room now working to improve. They have accepted my style of coaching so far, but I am trying not to jump in and completely change what they know to do.