New living situation helped Starks thrive

When Mason Ford was told by his mother, Michelle, that someone was going to be staying with them six years ago.

Mason had a reaction that could be best described as “Wait! What?”

If that wasn’t enough of a shock, then here came the kicker!

The person that was going to stay for a while was a guy he’d played summer basketball against. The two nearly got into a fight over the way the other played/guarded.

Who was Ford so dead set against spending any time with?

It was Na’Kylan Starks.

Now, you’re probably thinking. What changed?

Starks now throws touchdown passes to Ford. The two play their respective positions at a high level for the unbeaten Coweta Tigers football team.

Time heals all wounds it seems, as does being forced to live under the same roof.

Both admit that animosity toward the other was the case then, but not now.

The current living situation all began when Michelle noticed Starks was spending more and more time in Coweta and not at his home in west Tulsa. There was nothing wrong with west Tulsa, but Starks had lost his dad at young age and maybe found solace or perfect environment in the Ford household.

Starks has loving grandparents and uncles for support, but Michelle could see a chance for him to thrive in Coweta.

“He started out coming here more,” Michelle said. “After four or five months, I talked to his grandmother.”

No one’s adopted anyone, but the arrangement has worked, especially for Starks.

“This is a better environment and he makes A’s and B’s (in school),” Michelle added.

Starks unexpectedly has gotten the football spotlight shining brightly in a way he may not have envisioned.

Starks played quarterback nearly all his life, but became a talented wide receiver by necessity. Coweta has had two solid signal callers in Gage Hamm recently and Carson Laverty this year.

However, Laverty suffered a collarbone injury in the Wagoner game. Suddenly, Starks has stepped in to continue the unbeaten season at 5-0 while Laverty heals.

A team player through and through, Starks got a Facetime call from Laverty right after the 9-7 win over Wagoner.

Starks could see that the call came from the hospital and it kind of choked him up to see Laverty lying there.

The last win came over No. 1 McAlester during a 49-0 verdict Thursday night. Starks threw four touchdown passes and ran for another.

Ford has also benefitted from this new home set up. The senior receiver, but top notch kick and punt returner, scored twice against McAlester – once on a perfect pass from Starks to open the scoring and ended the game’s scoring with a 2-yard run.

That gave Ford over 50 TDs in his career.

“He’s a fine young man,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said of Starks. “They’re both fine young men. We have all good kids on the team.”

Harper described Ford as “the most explosive athlete. He’s got 50 or 60 career TDs. He’s done it all except he hasn’t completed a pass. He’s thrown one to Na’Kylan, but he dropped it.”

Ford may not have been happy at first six years ago, but admits things have worked out well.

“We have great chemistry and talk about everything about football and basketball, too,” Ford said.

How does Ford feel about Starks as quarterback?

“He did well being thrown in there and progressed every week and got comfortable,” Ford said. “He’s accounted for five or six TDs for four straight games. He’s a natural football player.”

Starks has remained humble through all the changes in his life on and off the gridiron.

“I never thought this would happen (to be the starting quarterback),” Starks said. “We’re pretty excited for him (Laverty) to come back. I’m pretty comfortable and the coaches make it easy for us.”

The living situation Starks finds comparisons to being part of the family team.

“This has taught me exactly what family means (on and off the field),” Starks summed up. “We all love each other and we’re down for each other.”

If your interested both still play basketball, but on the same team now.