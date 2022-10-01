Na’Kylan Starks accounts for 5 TDs in Coweta's 55-13 win over Sapulpa

No. 7 Sapulpa scored first in Friday night’s game and then recovered the ensuing onside kick, then No. 3 Coweta rattled off five touchdowns and added a field goal en route to a 55-13 win in District 5A-3 play.

Coweta (5-0, 2-0) scored 33 straight to end the first half. Tiger quarterback Na’Kylan Starks accounted for three touchdowns, with one on the ground. Starks finished with 287 total yards and five total touchdowns. Starks has filled in nicely at quarterback after his switch from receiver three games ago after starting quarterback Carson Laverty’s injury.

Coweta’s defense was also key, forcing four turnovers, scoring on a fumble recovery and allowing just 17 rushing yards after Sapulpa's first-possession touchdown.

“It was really good for us (to go down early),” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “We haven’t given up an offensive touchdown since the first week, first possession versus Carl Albert, so our bunch needed a little bit of a challenge. It was good for them to get challenged tonight so I’m proud we had that happen, you know, we responded well.”

Coweta, who travels to McAlester next Friday, has scored at least 50 points in three straight games.

The first drive was the best drive for Sapulpa’s offense. Chieftain QB Colton Howard threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Trey Morrow, who had 100 yards and two scores.

The touchdown gave Sapulpa (3-2, 1-1) momentum, and they were about to score again after Sapulpa head coach Tim Holt Jr. called an onside kick and it worked.

Then everything changed.

Howard fumbled the ball four plays later, giving Coweta the ball and an opportunity to suffocate the excitement on the Sapulpa sideline.

The Tigers did just that.

Holt Jr. coached Coweta for three seasons from 2016-18 and led them to a district title in his last season. This was Holt Jr.’s first game versus his old team.

“It was interesting to say the least,” Holt Jr. said on facing his old team. “I know all those kids, they were eighth graders my last year there. They’re a really good football team and there’s a reason why they are ranked number three.”

Sapulpa plays at Del City next Friday.

COWETA 55, SAPULPA 13

Coweta;14;16;22;3;-;55

Sapulpa;7;0;6;0;-;13

SAP: Morrow 18 pass from Howard (Whittaker kick)

COW: Vaughn 33 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

COW: Starks 7 run (Stephens kick)

COW: Robinson 62 pass from Starks (Stephens miss)

COW: Denby 70 fumble return (Stephens kick)

COW: FG, Stephens, 34

COW: Ford 13 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

SAP: Morrow 6 pass from Howard (Whittaker miss)

COW: Starks 4 run (Grammar to Loyd)

COW: Bell 42 run (Stephens kick)

COW: FG, Stephens, 19

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: COW 15, SAP 9. Rushes-Yards: COW 31-123, SAP 29-17.

Comp-Att-Int: COW 14-21-1, SAP 15-24-1. Passing Yards: COW 258, SAP

193. Fumbles-Lost: COW 0-0, SAP 4-3. Penalty Yards: COW 70, SAP 42.

Total Yards: COW 381, SAP 210. Punts-Avg.: COW 1-29, SAP 6-35.