Muehlenweg makes footnote in Wagoner football history

He’ll never be confused for Leo Messi, but Wagoner’s football kicker Ethan Muehlenweg provided the same kind of drama Saturday night in Edmond that Messi would have approved.

Muehlenweg nailed a 36-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat No. 1 Cushing 24-21 in the Class 4A State championship on the University of Central Oklahoma’s field.

It was Muehlenweg’s fifth field goal of the season, but it was No. 1 in terms of pressure put on the senior’s back.

Just before the winning kick and the school’s sixth championship trophy, Muehlenweg was not even sure who would kick. Wagoner has the luxury of two good kickers.

Logan Bloxsom and Muehlenweg had to wait for kicking coach Allen Sevier to give the news.

“They let us know before (that we would go for a field goal),” Muehlenweg said. “We were both getting ready.”

The decision came in.

“He (Sevier) told me I was going to do it,” Muehlenweg said. “Coach (Dale) Condict told me to do what I always do.”

When it came down to the final three seconds, Muehlenweg lined up the 36-yard attempt and let it go.

If he hadn’t seen it go through the uprights, Muehlenweg would have known instantly by the reaction of teammates.

His longest kick made this season was 43 yards, but nothing compared to the amount of pressure that came with this try.

Where does this pressure rank for Muehlenweg?

“This was No. 1 for sure,” he added. “I made sure to keep the same form and try not to do anything extra.”

The kick had obvious pressure with a State title to end the game, but Muehlenweg was caught off guard by one media question.

“I was asked, ‘Was it your easiest kick ever?’” Muehlenweg explained.

There wasn’t too much time for celebration, either.

Less than a day later, Muehlenweg was in Shawnee for a kicking showcase to display to recruiters his ability. There are some schools that have shown interest in this Bulldog.

This has been a comeback season for the former middle school offensive lineman, who chose kicking because of his soccer interest.

He injured a knee in the opening game of the 2021 season against Coweta. Muehlenweg returned after rehab some 10 months later.

“I started practice in July and went to a team camp in Tennessee over the summer,” he said.

The 2022 season found he was not alone in his kicking duty. Junior Logan Bloxsom helped Wagoner obtain a pair of good kickers. They alternated many times on extra points or field goal attempts.

“It definitely made practice more fun, instead of being out there alone,” Muehlenweg said. “We’re pretty close sine we’re both on the soccer team.”

Many thanked and congratulated Muehlenweg on the championship-winning kick, but are there people he’d like to thank?

“Thanks to all the coaches, my mom and dad and Logan Bloxsom,” Muehlenweg said.