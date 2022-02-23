Meet Aiyana Perkins: Coweta’s first female state wrestling qualifier

Aiyana Perkins stepped on a wrestling mat for the first time two years ago, and now she is Coweta’s first high school female state qualifier.

Perkins, a freshman, goes to two practices a day — working to catch up to the other girls who have years of experience on her. She’s affiliated with the school program and the Coweta Tigers’ Wrestling Club.

“I’m grateful, very surprised and honored,” she told the Wagoner County American-Tribune days before the State Wrestling Championships at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25-26.

Knowing she’s the youngest on her team to qualify for state, she’s doing everything in her power to keep her composure. She won’t lie; she’s nervous, but very excited at the same time.

Perkins got second place in Regionals last weekend, taking on an opponent from Jay, Okla. Wrestling in the 107-weight class, Perkins almost pinned her opponent in the second period. By the third period, Perkins said she was hanging on to her opponent’s neck for too long. In return, Perkins got pinned on her back, and she couldn’t get up. The score was 4-4 before Perkins’ got pinned.