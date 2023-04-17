Coweta High School Senior, McKayla Brooks, has achieved the Gold Level Graduating Seniors Award from the U.S. Figure Skating Program, it was announced recently.

“This award recognizes the hard work of student athletes, who have participated in figure skating throughout high school; awards are given at the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, level based off of a skater’s level of competitive achievement in high school,” one school official said.

“Selection for this award speaks to a skater’s continued commitment to succeeding in their athletic and academic endeavors.”

Brooks began skating eight years ago and has never looked back. She is so thankful for Coweta Public Schools and the flexibility they have shown to help accommodate her practice and performance schedules.

She is a triple Gold Medalist in figure skating, and a Senior-level figure skater which is the highest level in free skate.

She has accomplished all of this while also maintaining high academic standards.

Brooks is currently competing in the Senior Excel National Qualifying Series and the National Showcase.

Her short-term goal is to perform with Disney on Ice while her long-term goal is to be a high level coach.

“Coweta High School is so proud of McKayla and all she has accomplished!” the school official added.