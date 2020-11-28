McGuinness ends Coweta's run, 39-12

COWETA — The Coweta Tigers were unable to contain OKC Bishop McGuinness quarterback Luke Tarman and couldn’t extend the school’s most successful football season in 22 years.
Tarman, a heady dual-threat senior, ran for three touchdowns and threw for two Friday, pacing the No. 5 Irish to a 39-12 win over the No. 3 Tigers in a Class 5A playoff quarterfinal game before an estimated 3,000 spectators at Tiger Field.
Tarman rushed for 221 yards and passed for another 110, playing as advertised as the Irish punched their ticket to the semifinals for the fifth time in six years.
“(McGuinness) played like a (team) that’s been here before and we didn’t and maybe that’s my fault." Coweta coach Tim Harper said. "Maybe I didn’t do a very good job of getting our kids ready. But I’m super proud of these Coweta Tigers and what they accomplished this year."
The (10-2) Tigers captured the District 5A-3 title and finished with the school's highest win total in football since 1998.
McGuinness (9-2), which has lost to No. 1 Carl Albert in three of the last four 5A championship games, advanced to host McAlester in the semifinals. The Buffaloes rallied to beat El Reno 43-41, OT.
Tarman was particularly effective on third and fourth downs, able to run for first-down yardage or throw to open receivers Cole Limber and Gavin Johnson, who each had a TD reception.
He had a 44-yard TD pass to Limber in the first quarter, a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and went over 2,000 rushing yards for the season with a 26-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
But his biggest play was his fourth-down, 11-yard TD run in the third quarter, a dagger for the Tigers trying to rally from an early 18-0 deficit. With a hard blitz coming, Tarman lowered his head and slipped through three would-be tackles, broke into the clear and sprinted into the end zone, making the score 25-6.
It was like that all night. Tarman seemed always in reach of the Tigers — until he wasn’t.
“He’s been in these kinds of games so many times that he knows what to do,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “And there’s such a thing as playing too hard. There were times when we overran him and let him get away. But he’s a good player.”
Coweta (10-2), denied only a third semifinal trip in school history, scored its fewest points since a season-opening, 28-0 loss to Wagoner and saw its 10-game winning streak broken.
With Tarman in control, the Irish sped to TDs on their first three possessions. He capped the first drive with his 44-yard bomb to Linder on a post route and streaked 58 yards on the third. With 7:22 left in the second quarter, the visitors led 18-0 and the only reason it wasn’t more is because Coweta’s Justin Hines blocked two extra points and the Irish missed on a two-point conversion try.
Gage Hamm finally got the Tigers going in three plays. He threw 36 yards to sophomore Mason Ford and followed with a 27-yard strike to Gunnar McCollough, setting up his own 2-yard TD run and the Tigers were on the board with 4:15 left in the first half, the Tigers had life.
Coweta then held the Irish to start the third quarter and had a chance to close the margin, but couldn't move the ball. On his next possession, Tarman marched the visitors 70 yards and capped the drive with his 11-yard scoring run on fourth down.
Hamm finished with 216 passing yards and had a 32-yard pass to Ford to set up Ford's 5-yard TD run to make it 25-12. But he was held to a season-low 29 rushing yards after leading the Tigers in that category for the season with nearly 70 yards per game.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight,” the junior quarterback said. “But we’ll be back.”
In other quarter final action, McAlester rallied to defeat El Reno 43-41 in overtime, Midwest City Carl Albert eliminated Bishop Kelley 36-20 and Collinsville defeated Guthrie 41-24.
McAlester will face OKC McGuinness and Carl Albert will face Collinsville in Class 5A semi-final matchups on Dec. 4.
Coweta defeated final-eight teams McAlester (20-17) and Bishop Kelley (42-27) in District 5A-3 competition this season. Their only regular season loss was the opener (28-0) at 4A No. 1 Wagoner who remains undefeated. They finish the season 10-2.
