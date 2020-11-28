McGuinness ends Coweta's run, 39-12

He had a 44-yard TD pass to Limber in the first quarter, a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and went over 2,000 rushing yards for the season with a 26-yard carry in the fourth quarter.

But his biggest play was his fourth-down, 11-yard TD run in the third quarter, a dagger for the Tigers trying to rally from an early 18-0 deficit. With a hard blitz coming, Tarman lowered his head and slipped through three would-be tackles, broke into the clear and sprinted into the end zone, making the score 25-6.

It was like that all night. Tarman seemed always in reach of the Tigers — until he wasn’t.

“He’s been in these kinds of games so many times that he knows what to do,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “And there’s such a thing as playing too hard. There were times when we overran him and let him get away. But he’s a good player.”

Coweta (10-2), denied only a third semifinal trip in school history, scored its fewest points since a season-opening, 28-0 loss to Wagoner and saw its 10-game winning streak broken.