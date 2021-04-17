Mario Young helps Wagoner boys rally for split of soccer doubleheader at Metro Christian

“It was one of the most shocking performances I’ve ever seen from one of my teams,” said disappointed Metro coach Jake Briscoe. “Hopefully we see it as a wake-up call and respond well, but we’ll see.”

Most of the second half was played on the Wagoner side of the pitch, but goalkeeper Darrin McDaris made seven saves in the half, several of them difficult, to keep the Bulldogs in it. Gabriel Alsip started the game in goal and made two saves before coming out midway through the first half.

As the Bulldogs withstood the barrage, they counter-attacked and secured the PK when Metro goalkeeper Rylan Hill knocked Jacob Helmer down as they raced for a loose ball in the box. Voyles then stepped to the dot and deposited the ball into the upper left corner.

Metro Christian continued to battle, putting four shots on goal over the next 10 minutes, but on another counter-attack, Voyles fed a pass from the left wing into the middle for Young to volley home from 10 yards out to clinch it.

“We were hanging, hanging, hanging, Darren held well and had some good saves and kept us going,” Carr said. “It got a little rough there, we finally got that PK and towards the end, we had an opportunity to put it away and that’s all she wrote. That’s a great win for our boys and our program, especially in district play.”