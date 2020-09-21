Limited tickets available for Friday football game in Coweta

Friday’s football game between the Coweta Tigers and Edison Eagles will be played at the Coweta Track Complex, located southeast of Tiger Field. Because of the smaller venue, the Coweta Athletic Department will cap the number of tickets sold to 650.

Athletic Department Secretary Kerri Bradshaw said there is a pre-sale on tickets that will be limited to five per person. Tickets are $5 each for all ages, first grade and up.

Pre-sales will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. under the awning at the Intermediate High School. Tickets will be sold to football, band and cheer parents first.

Ticket sales for all patrons will be sold from the same location on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bradshaw said tickets will be sold to Coweta High School students during lunch periods on Thursday and Friday.

“Any tickets remaining after pre-sale will be sold at the gates until we reach 650. Once those tickets are sold, the gates will be closed and no more fans will be allowed to enter,” she said.

Bradshaw also reminded that a ticket does not guarantee a seat in the stands as seating is extremely limited.