Let the basketball season begin: Wagoner Lady Bulldogs bring energy to court

As high school athletics transition from fall to winter seasons, the Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball program is busy at work preparing for the 2020-21 season.

Head Coach Randi Pawpa said this year’s squad brings a whole new energy to the court. Players are working hard in the preseason to overcome the rough year they experienced a year ago where losses outnumbered the wins.

“Their energy is sparked by a lot of young kids,” Pawpa explained. “Sometimes they are fired up and ready to go, so it’s been really good in practice. The kids are working hard, they’re having a lot of fun and it’s contagious!

“Last year I made it a point to play as many people as possible knowing it would carry over into positives this year.”

She said there’s simply a different feeling in the gym this season.

“We have some people who can make some plays and handle the ball for us. The roles are pretty defined of what each should bring to the team,” she noted. “It’s been fun the last month and a half of working.”

The Lady Bulldogs have played four scrimmages leading up to their Dec. 10 season opener against Keys in the Haskell Tournament. Pawpa said the energy, atmosphere and bench have been awesome.