Let the basketball season begin: Wagoner Lady Bulldogs bring energy to court

As high school athletics transition from fall to winter seasons, the Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball program is busy at work preparing for the 2020-21 season.
Head Coach Randi Pawpa said this year’s squad brings a whole new energy to the court. Players are working hard in the preseason to overcome the rough year they experienced a year ago where losses outnumbered the wins.
“Their energy is sparked by a lot of young kids,” Pawpa explained. “Sometimes they are fired up and ready to go, so it’s been really good in practice. The kids are working hard, they’re having a lot of fun and it’s contagious!
“Last year I made it a point to play as many people as possible knowing it would carry over into positives this year.”
She said there’s simply a different feeling in the gym this season.
“We have some people who can make some plays and handle the ball for us. The roles are pretty defined of what each should bring to the team,” she noted. “It’s been fun the last month and a half of working.”
The Lady Bulldogs have played four scrimmages leading up to their Dec. 10 season opener against Keys in the Haskell Tournament. Pawpa said the energy, atmosphere and bench have been awesome.
“We’re competing so much better. We’re getting on the floor and diving after balls. It’s a whole new Wagoner feel and we are all excited!” she exclaimed. “Practice after practice, I usually end the day with, ‘way to work hard today’! That’s what we’ve been feeding off of. We’re getting a lot of t hose days.
“It’s been unselfish with good attitudes and the bench has been great, getting them involved as much as we can. In scrimmages, we treat them like it’s a game and the team feeds off of that.”
The most experienced player on the court this season is senior Marlee Medlin. Pawpa said she has “flipped a switch” and is a true ball player.
“Marlee’s leading us in rebounding right now and has a lot of good energy. She is long, active and runs the floor well,” Pawpa noted. “She is a young player who only played her junior year before, but she’s really turned a corner.”
Other seniors include Jacie Edwards and Kammi Chandler.
Edwards is nursing a fractured thumb and is coming back after suffering an ACL tear her sophomore season. Pawpa said she is long and athletic, moves well and has a “let’s get after it” mentality.
The coach refers to Chandler as “that person you want on your team who’s as steady as a rock – the glue.”
Junior Kara Bruce returns after seeing a lot of playing time last year.
“Kara had to play out of position last year and this year she is more in a role that suits her,” Pawpa said.
Other juniors include Destini Parish and Abby Curry and Aubrey Bruce.
Sophomores on the squad include Abby Humphries, who played quite a bit as a freshman, and Danae Gray, who is back from an injury last season.
Freshmen moving to the varsity level include guards Cambri Pawpa and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, along with Jada Riggs, Brooklyn Austin and Hallie Foreman.
Joining Coach Pawpa courtside as assistant coaches will be Shelley Jones and Danielle Miller.
