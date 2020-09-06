Lady Tigers take 7-4 record into Catoosa Tournament

Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball had the opportunity to regroup last week after a busy start to their season. The break gave them a chance to refine areas of their attack before taking a 7-4 record into two big tournaments.
In early season action, the Lady Tigers have already battled Class 4A State Champion Lincoln Christian and 5A power Tulsa Victory Christian Academy. They also finished second in their own tournament.
Head Coach Tony Ramos is working with his ladies to finish their sets and matches with more intensity. After all, they will face stronger opponents down the road.
At this point in their 2020 campaign, the Lady Tigers have scored 24 aces, 84 kills, 14 blocks, 83 assists and 134 digs.
Alexxia Mercer leads in kills (24), Allyson Mercer leads in serving aces (7), Kamryn Lydens leads in assists (41), Kaycee Stiles leads in digs (57) and Madison Swift leads in blocks (5).
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, competing in the Catoosa Tournament. Coweta returns to match play on Tuesday, Sept. 15 when they host McAlester Lady Buffaloes. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Glenpool Tournament scheduled Sept. 17-19 will be the next major event.
Individual Statistics: Alex Harper - 4 aces, 13 kills, 12 digs; Alexxia Mercer - 6 aces, 27 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 9 digs; Allyson Mercer - 7 aces, 25 kills, 1 block, 33 assists, 19 digs; Jamie Sweetin - 3 assists, 16 digs; Jaylynn Peck - 5 digs; Kamryn Lydens - 5 aces, 41 assists, 6 digs; Kaycee Stiles - 2 aces, 1 kill, 57 digs; Lillie McColpin - 2 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Madison Swift - 15 kills, 5 blocks, 5 assists, 2 digs and Grace Meeker - 2 kills, 3 blocks and 1 dig.
