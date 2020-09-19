Lady Tigers record ninth shutout of season over Collinsville

Continuing their undefeated trip through District 5A-3, Coweta took their hard- hitting attack on the road to Collinsville last week, traditionally a rugged place to escape with a victory. They came away with their ninth shutout win of the season.

The Lady Tigers are now 9-0 in 5A-3 district action. A crucial battle with Pryor on Thursday was postponed when Pryor went to virtual school status. They are scheduled to play Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Pryor and the postponed game between the two teams will be made up Tuesday, Sept 29.

The second matchup will force the cancellation of games scheduled in Fort Gibson.

Blasting two home runs, a triple and a double in nine hits, Coweta’s offensive power simply overwhelmed the host Lady Cardinals.

“The girls have really been working hard and have come together as a team,” Coach Blake Dunn said. “Up until now, we have had great hitting and pitching and have greatly improved defensively as far as district games go. We need to finish strong, show up every day and earn it.”

With a 24-2 overall record and two tournament championship titles to their credit, the Lady Tigers have a team batting average of .383, with an on-base percentage of .458.