Lady Tigers go 5-2 at Port City Tournament

Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball defeated NOAH (25-22, 25-13) and Oklahoma City Mount St. Mary’s (25-19, 25-20) on Saturday at the Catoosa Invitational Tournament. The wins advanced them to the semi-finals where they were eliminated by Skiatook, 2-1.
Coweta won the opening set against Skiatook 25-18, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied for 25-23, 15-12 wins to take the match.
For Coweta, the match featured six serving aces, 25 kills, 8 blocks, 24 assists and 69 digs.
Allyson Mercer led in the Lady Tigers in kills (9) and blocks (5), with Kaycee Stiles leading in digs (21). Lillie McColpin led with two aces.
Coweta went 5-2 in the tournament, losing twice to the Lady Bulldogs.
Skiatook and former Coweta assistant coach Jamie Fithian defeated Mount St. Mary’s 2-1 in the finals to win the championship title.
“We had a better day Saturday, but fell short of our goal,” Coach Tony Ramos said. “We played great the first two games and played good in the semi-final game. Skiatook is playing really well. They have played us really tough and have our number this year. Congratulations to them and the coaching staff for a well-deserved win.”
Ramos said the Lady Tigers need to clean up their mental game and body language when things get tough or are not going Coweta’s way.
“We showed we can compete at a high level, but we are not consistent at this time. That was the difference this weekend,” Ramos said. “We couldn’t keep up the high intensity level during the semi finals.”
In Friday tournament action, Coweta lost a hard-fought battle with Skiatook 2-1 in their opening match. The Lady Bulldogs won the opening set 25-15 and Coweta rebounded with a 25-23 win. Skiatook took the winning set, 15-13.
The Lady Tigers won matches over Collinsville (25-15, 25-14), Claremore (27-25, 25-13) and Shawnee (25-17, 25-23) to finish the day 3-1.
“We came out flat footed and didn’t play our best game (against Skiatook). We made too many mistakes serving and hitting in that match,” Ramos noted. “Shawnee is a good team. We played a little better, but we are not satisfied with our showing on that first day.”
Early in the week, the Coweta Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night 2020 with a 3-0 conference win over Collinsville. With that win, Coweta was 2-0 in conference play and 8-4 in match play for the season.
The Lady Tigers were in complete control of each set, winning 25-16, 25-15 and 25-10. Coweta recorded eight serving aces, 22 kills, nine blocks, 22 assists and 61 digs over the three sets.
Individually, Alexxia Mercer led in kills (9), Lillie McColpin led in blocks (3) and Kamryn Lydens and Kaycee Stiles led in serving aces (3). Lydens also led in assists (12) while Stiles led in digs (33).
“We had great teamwork against Collinsville and had a great showing versus a great competitive conference team,” Ramos noted. “Our defense was consistent, and we were big at the net. We still have to get better in some aspects of the game. It’s back to the drawing board.
The Lady Tigers will be at Glenpool on Thursday for Metro Lakes Conference action and return there on Friday and Saturday for tournament play. Coweta will host Claremore on Sept. 22.
