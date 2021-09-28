Lady Tigers celebrate lone softball senior

No. 21 Bailey Cooper capped off Senior Night with a triple, a walk, two runs and an RBI Monday night.

One of those runs was an inside the park home run, according to the Coweta Athletics twitter page.

Cooper has been in the Coweta softball program since she was in seventh grade. She is the only senior on the varsity squad.

"Coop" had a poster board front and center next to the softball field filled with pictures and memories to last a lifetime.

The Lady Tigers dominated the Bishop Kelley Comets 15-0 at home.

Coweta made it look easy early on, scoring 10 runs in just the first two innings.

The softball squad will take on Sapulpa Tuesday, Sept. 28 for the district title.

