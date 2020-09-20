Lady Tiger volleyball sweeps McAlester, Glenpool

Hosting the McAlester Lady Buffaloes early last week, Coweta made quick work of the visitors with set wins of 15-9, 15-8, 15-5.
“It was a great win tonight,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said to sum up the evening’s work.
The Lady Tigers recorded 22 serving aces, eight blocks, 16 assists and 31 digs in the match.
Kamryn Lydens served the first five points in the second set and Alex Harper added nine points for a 14-2 lead. Erica Stehm added five more, taking the score to 22-3 before picking up the win.
In the third set, Taylor Welborn served the first 13 points to set up a 25-5 finish for the 3-0 win.
Harper led the Lady Tigers with nine serving aces in the match and added eight kills and four digs to the mix. Alexxia Mercer also had eight kills. Allyson Mercer led in blocks (5), Lydens led in assists (10) and Kaycee Stiles led in digs (8).
Coweta traveled to Glenpool for Metro Lakes Conference action Thursday evening and came away with a 3-1 victory. After losing the opening set 22-25, the Lady Tigers rolled to 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 set wins.
“It was a great win tonight against a resilient, very improved Glenpool team. We made a few mistakes in the first set that cost us the set, but calmed down and took care of business. We played with high intensity,” Ramos said.
Harper led in serving aces (three) and added 11 kills and nine digs. Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 13, along with nine digs and a pair of serving aces. Allyson Mercer led in assists with 19, along with 10 digs, seven kills and two serving aces.
Stiles led in digs (28) while McColpin and Swift each had three blocks at the net.
Scheduled tournament action at Glenpool over the weekend was cancelled.
The Lady Tigers are now 15-6 for the season and 3-0 in Metro Lakes Conference action.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be the Metro Lakes Conference showdown battle at Skiatook on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs have defeated Coweta twice in tournament play this season.
Coweta will return home Tuesday, Sept. 29 to host Ponca City at the I-High Gym.
