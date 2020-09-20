Lady Tiger volleyball sweeps McAlester, Glenpool

Hosting the McAlester Lady Buffaloes early last week, Coweta made quick work of the visitors with set wins of 15-9, 15-8, 15-5.

“It was a great win tonight,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said to sum up the evening’s work.

The Lady Tigers recorded 22 serving aces, eight blocks, 16 assists and 31 digs in the match.

Kamryn Lydens served the first five points in the second set and Alex Harper added nine points for a 14-2 lead. Erica Stehm added five more, taking the score to 22-3 before picking up the win.

In the third set, Taylor Welborn served the first 13 points to set up a 25-5 finish for the 3-0 win.

Harper led the Lady Tigers with nine serving aces in the match and added eight kills and four digs to the mix. Alexxia Mercer also had eight kills. Allyson Mercer led in blocks (5), Lydens led in assists (10) and Kaycee Stiles led in digs (8).

Coweta traveled to Glenpool for Metro Lakes Conference action Thursday evening and came away with a 3-1 victory. After losing the opening set 22-25, the Lady Tigers rolled to 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 set wins.