 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Tiger volleyball athletes, coaches honored

Lady Tiger volleyball athletes, coaches honored

Volleyball Honors

The new Coweta Volleyball Wall of Honor pays tribute to the program's All-State student athletes and coaches and college scholarship athletes.

 CLAY ALLEN, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta Volleyball players and coaches are highlighted in a new display at the I-High Gymnasium.

The display features photos of players and coaches who have earned All-State honors since the program began. It also pays tribute to student athletes who are playing college volleyball on scholarships.

Honored coaches include Ian Bullen (2011), Morgan McClanahan (2017) and Tony Ramos (2019). All three coached the East All State Squad during the Annual Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Games during their tenures in Coweta.

All-State student athlete honorees are Latisha Brittenham (2010, Redlands Community College), Rachel Pack (2012), Madi Grace (2014), Kaila Thomas (2017) and Heather Stiles (2019, Coffeyville Community College).

Collegiate scholarship athletes include Claire Hodges (2018, Northwestern Oklahoma State University), Hannah Casteel (2018, Labette Community College) and Linzy Dill (2020, Oklahoma Baptist University).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Open rodeo opens Friday in Coweta
Sports

Open rodeo opens Friday in Coweta

  • Updated

The Coweta Roundup Club Arena on the Wagoner County Fairgrounds will be the place to be Sept. 18-19 when the club hosts an Open Rodeo. The jac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News