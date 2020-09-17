Lady Tiger volleyball athletes, coaches honored

Coweta Volleyball players and coaches are highlighted in a new display at the I-High Gymnasium.

The display features photos of players and coaches who have earned All-State honors since the program began. It also pays tribute to student athletes who are playing college volleyball on scholarships.

Honored coaches include Ian Bullen (2011), Morgan McClanahan (2017) and Tony Ramos (2019). All three coached the East All State Squad during the Annual Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Games during their tenures in Coweta.

All-State student athlete honorees are Latisha Brittenham (2010, Redlands Community College), Rachel Pack (2012), Madi Grace (2014), Kaila Thomas (2017) and Heather Stiles (2019, Coffeyville Community College).

Collegiate scholarship athletes include Claire Hodges (2018, Northwestern Oklahoma State University), Hannah Casteel (2018, Labette Community College) and Linzy Dill (2020, Oklahoma Baptist University).