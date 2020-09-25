 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bulldogs wind down regular season with trio of wins

Lady Bulldogs wind down regular season with trio of wins

It was a clean sweep for Wagoner Volleyball this week after the Lady Bulldogs posted a 3-0 win over 4th ranked (3A) Summit Christian, a 3-2 win over Okay and a 3-0 win over McAlester.

The trio of victories came at just the right time as Wagoner prepares to enter post-season action on Thursday.

“Okay is a very under-ranked, really good volleyball team,” Coach Zack Ange said. “They had us down 2-0 at their place, and I kept telling the girls if they keep playing hard, we’d have a chance.

The Lady Bulldogs grasped the opportunity. Wagoner won the final three sets against the Lady Mustangs, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8.

Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa called the Okay match “probably our best match of the year – it was a great game!” Ange agreed.

After a 0-6 run in the previous week where they played without front line power hitters Marlee Medlin and Alyssa Langston, the Lady Bulldogs kept plugging away against their late regular season opponents.

“I’ve told them all year long that volleyball is an up and down sport, and we’ve been that,” Ange noted. “Up to this point, we haven’t played a match yet that the opposing team was better than us.”

The one exception was early in Tuesday’s game with Okay.

“We were playing decent volleyball and they were better than us at that time, but we kept sticking it out and it turned around,” he noted.

The 12th ranked (4A) Lady Bulldogs are now 14-14 with their final regular season game scheduled for Sept. 28. They will travel to Verdigris for Regional Tournament action on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Wagoner will play Locust Grove at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the 8 p.m. championship match with the winner of the Verdigris/Tulsa Daniel Webster game.

Volleyball Rewind

Wagoner vs. Summit, 3-0 Win

25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Anna Holmes, 2 aces, 10 digs; Marlee Medlin, 16 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 12 kills; Britley Butler, 5 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 6 kills; McKenna Blair, 3 digs; Alyssa Langston, (SP), 4 kills, 2 digs; Whitney Smith, 7 digs; Cambri Pawpa, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Presley Olson, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Grace Jones, 19 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs.

Wagoner JV vs Summit, 2-0 Win

25-21, 25-13

Wagoner 8th vs. Summit, 2-1 Win

25-14, 19-25, 15-7

Wagoner 7th vs. Summit, 2-1 Win

25-20, 18-25, 15-8

---

Wagoner vs. Okay, 3-2 Win

18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8

Holmes, 2 aces, 6 digs; Medlin, 27 kills, 1 assist, 5 aces, 11 blocks, 13 digs; Butler, 2 kills, 2 digs; Blair, 8 digs; Langston, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs; Smith, 1 assist, 11 digs; Pawpa, 8 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Olson, 1 kill, 2 digs; Jones, 30 assists, 2 aces, 9 digs and Abby Humphries, 1 ace.

---

Wagoner vs. McAlester, 3-0 Win

25-10, 25-17, 25-16

Holmes, 1 kill, 13 digs; Medlin, 15 kills, 2 assists, 7 aces, 5 digs; Butler, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Blair, 2 digs; Langston, 8 kills, 1 block; Smith, 1 assist, 1 dig; Pawpa, 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Olson, 1 dig; Jones, 3 kills, 22 assists, 1 ace, 9 digs; Abby Humphries, 1 dig and McKenna Turney, 1 assist.

Wagoner JV vs. McAlester, 2-0 Win

25-9, 25-22

Wagoner 9th Grade, 2-1 Win

25-13, 23-25, 16-14

Wagoner 8th Grade, 0-2 Loss

12-25, 15-25

Wagoner 7th Grade, 2-1 Win

25-14, 25-27, 16-14

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News