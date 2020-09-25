Lady Bulldogs wind down regular season with trio of wins

It was a clean sweep for Wagoner Volleyball this week after the Lady Bulldogs posted a 3-0 win over 4th ranked (3A) Summit Christian, a 3-2 win over Okay and a 3-0 win over McAlester.

The trio of victories came at just the right time as Wagoner prepares to enter post-season action on Thursday.

“Okay is a very under-ranked, really good volleyball team,” Coach Zack Ange said. “They had us down 2-0 at their place, and I kept telling the girls if they keep playing hard, we’d have a chance.

The Lady Bulldogs grasped the opportunity. Wagoner won the final three sets against the Lady Mustangs, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8.

Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa called the Okay match “probably our best match of the year – it was a great game!” Ange agreed.

After a 0-6 run in the previous week where they played without front line power hitters Marlee Medlin and Alyssa Langston, the Lady Bulldogs kept plugging away against their late regular season opponents.

“I’ve told them all year long that volleyball is an up and down sport, and we’ve been that,” Ange noted. “Up to this point, we haven’t played a match yet that the opposing team was better than us.”