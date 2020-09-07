Lady Bulldogs sweep Braggs, Hulbert

Wagoner Volleyball added two more matches to the win column last week after posting victories over both Braggs and Hulbert.

Braggs has a new volleyball program this fall. Wagoner Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa said Lady Wildcat players are still learning the sport and how to work together.

Wagoner won the match 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-5 and 25-12.

“On that night (Monday) we got to play a whole lot of different people in different positions. We got to try a lot of different things such as (players) playing on the front row instead of back row,” Pawpa said.

Anna Holmes had four aces and one dig while Britley Butler recorded four kills and three digs. Marlee Medlin had two kills, three aces and two digs. McKenna Blair had two kills, one ace and one dig and Alyssa Langston had four aces and one dig.

Whitney Smith had one kill and one ace. Cambri Pawpa had one kill, two aces and one block while Presley Olson had two kills and one ace. Grace Jones had one kill and three aces, Kylea Skeen had two kills, Abby Humphries had two aces and McKenna Turney had two digs.

In other action against Braggs, the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won 2-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-8 and the freshmen team won 2-0 with scores of 25-12, 25-10.

Hulbert came to town on Tuesday, and the lady Bulldogs swept all three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18.

“Collectively, we’re getting our chemistry going and the kids are stepping up. It may be in different games and at different times,” Pawpa said. “With Hulbert, we didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”