Lady Bulldogs sweep Braggs, Hulbert

Wagoner Volleyball added two more matches to the win column last week after posting victories over both Braggs and Hulbert.
Braggs has a new volleyball program this fall. Wagoner Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa said Lady Wildcat players are still learning the sport and how to work together.
Wagoner won the match 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-5 and 25-12.
“On that night (Monday) we got to play a whole lot of different people in different positions. We got to try a lot of different things such as (players) playing on the front row instead of back row,” Pawpa said.
Anna Holmes had four aces and one dig while Britley Butler recorded four kills and three digs. Marlee Medlin had two kills, three aces and two digs. McKenna Blair had two kills, one ace and one dig and Alyssa Langston had four aces and one dig.
Whitney Smith had one kill and one ace. Cambri Pawpa had one kill, two aces and one block while Presley Olson had two kills and one ace. Grace Jones had one kill and three aces, Kylea Skeen had two kills, Abby Humphries had two aces and McKenna Turney had two digs.
In other action against Braggs, the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won 2-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-8 and the freshmen team won 2-0 with scores of 25-12, 25-10.
Hulbert came to town on Tuesday, and the lady Bulldogs swept all three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18.
“Collectively, we’re getting our chemistry going and the kids are stepping up. It may be in different games and at different times,” Pawpa said. “With Hulbert, we didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
“Marlee (Medlin) played really good that night,” she continued. “She was just hitting the ball really well.”
In that game, Holmes recorded four aces and one dig and Medlin had two kills, three aces and two digs. Butler had four kills and three digs while Blair had two kills and one dig. Langston had four aces and one dig.
Smith recorded one kill and one ace; Pawpa had one kill, two aces and one block; Olson had two kills and one ace; Jones had one kill and three aces; Humphries had two aces and Turney had two digs.
In other action against Hulbert, the JV Lady Bulldogs won 25-13, 25-10 and the 7th/8th grade team went 1-1 with scores of 25-12 and 26-28.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Catoosa who is ranked in the Top 5, on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and host Claremore-Sequoyah on Sept. 10. The Wagoner Tournament is scheduled Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Wagoner will play Duncan at 9 a.m., Glenpool at 11 a.m. and Tuttle at 1 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs will play Berryhill at 10 a.m. and Oklahoma Union at 1 p.m.
A tournament champion and runner-up will be determined from pool play results.
Pawpa said Wagoner volleyball games will soon be livestreamed on YouTube.
