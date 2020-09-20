Lady Bulldogs face challenges on volleyball court

The third week of September was a bumpy road for the Wagoner volleyball program as the Lady Bulldogs dropped two regular season losses before going 0-4 in the tough Cache Tournament.

Wagoner opened the week on the road in Muskogee where it took five full matches before the 6A Lady Roughers could stake claim on a 3-2 win over their 4A guests. The Lady Bulldogs won the first and third sets.

The two teams have played each other for the past three years. Coach Zack Ange said playing the larger school makes Wagoner better on the court.

“That was really a good match and I was proud of our girls competing. We definitely had our chances to win,” Coach Zack Ange said. “Marlee (Medlin) dominated the whole night and played perhaps the best match of her entire career while Anna (Holmes) did a great job at libero. Those two really led us quite well, I couldn’t have asked for better effort.”

It was an entirely different ballgame on Tuesday, Sept. 15 when the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Inola.

“This may have been our worst match of the year, it was very disappointing. The effort wasn’t there,” Ange said. “The girls had a letdown after the Muskogee match which is what I was afraid of.