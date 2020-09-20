Lady Bulldogs face challenges on volleyball court

The third week of September was a bumpy road for the Wagoner volleyball program as the Lady Bulldogs dropped two regular season losses before going 0-4 in the tough Cache Tournament.
Wagoner opened the week on the road in Muskogee where it took five full matches before the 6A Lady Roughers could stake claim on a 3-2 win over their 4A guests. The Lady Bulldogs won the first and third sets.
The two teams have played each other for the past three years. Coach Zack Ange said playing the larger school makes Wagoner better on the court.
“That was really a good match and I was proud of our girls competing. We definitely had our chances to win,” Coach Zack Ange said. “Marlee (Medlin) dominated the whole night and played perhaps the best match of her entire career while Anna (Holmes) did a great job at libero. Those two really led us quite well, I couldn’t have asked for better effort.”
It was an entirely different ballgame on Tuesday, Sept. 15 when the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Inola.
“This may have been our worst match of the year, it was very disappointing. The effort wasn’t there,” Ange said. “The girls had a letdown after the Muskogee match which is what I was afraid of.
“A lot of our girls play club ball with the Muskogee coach. It was competitive and the girls wanted to play with them, but on Tuesday with Inola we looked like we were in quick sand. We were not doing anything right and it was really rough.”
On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Cache where they had to play without two of their top front row dominators, Medlin and Alyssa Langston.
They suffered a 0-2 loss to Elgin, a 1-2 loss to Newcastle, a 1-2 loss to Tuttle and a 0-2 loss to Cache.
“We didn’t win a match, but we took two teams to the third set and I was proud of the girls for their effort,” Ange noted. “We had chances to win and the girls played hard most of the day.
With Medlin and Langston out of the lineup, coaches relied on freshmen Cambri Pawpa, Presley Olson and Lanie Brown and sophomores Abby Humphries and McKenna Turney to help fill some gaps.
“We have some young people on the court so it was good for them experience wise to maybe gain more confidence for the rest of the season,” the coach added. “I’m proud of their effort and for fighting hard.”
The Lady Bulldogs have regular season games with Summit Christian, Okay and Oologah to play before Regional Tournament action begins on Oct. 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!