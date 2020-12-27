Lady Bulldogs drop loss to Locust Grove

High school basketball is already feeling the effects of a global pandemic with many teams postponing action early in the season due to either COVID-19 cases or quarantines.

Fortunately, the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs have had limited interruptions. They completed their December schedule on Dec. 15 with a 57-29 loss on the road at Locust Grove.

They will kick off their January game lineup with a 1-2 record.

“We are lucky, we got in three games,” Coach Randi Pawpa said. “It could have been worse. Some people didn’t get any games in.”

Pawpa said the team played “pretty good basketball” during the first 10 minutes against the Lady Pirates before they struggled through some lapses where turnovers became a key factor.

In all, the Lady Bulldogs had 26 turnovers on the night compared to nine for Locust Grove.

In the rebounding category, the two teams went toe-to-toe with each recording 36.

Wagoner was 10 for 20 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

“We had the rebounds, we just turned the ball over,” the coach noted. “It’s hard to get them locked in for four quarters. It’s like when we get tired physically, we get mentally tired.