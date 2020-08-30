Lady Bulldogs drop 0-3 loss to Rejoice Christian

A new opponent on Wagoner Volleyball’s 2020 schedule caused frustration on the court for the Lady Bulldogs last week. In their Senior Night match against Rejoice Christian, the hometown favorites lost 0-3 with set scores of 20-25, 19-25 and 12-25.

Head Coach Zack Ange said his team played well early on, but was “kind of off” with players not having their better games. He said game stats were eye opening.

“We had a 17-14 lead in the first set. We were playing hard and competing,” Ange said. “If we would have won that set, we could have won the match, but their energy dropped off and it went downhill from there.”

The Lady Bulldogs were playing without starter Alyssa Langston on the court; therefore, the lineup was stitched up a bit.

“There was some major frustration from our girls, but I like the fact that they get frustrated after losing,” Ange noted. “You’ve got to be able to channel that frustration into a positive and figure out how to get better.”

“We are young when it comes to minutes on the court. We’ve got two freshmen and a few sophomores playing a lot of minutes,” the coach continued. “When that’s the case, you don’t necessarily know what they can do at the varsity level. It’s going to take time and we need to make some adjustments on the lineup to find our strengths.

“We’ll get it figured out. We have all the pieces, we just need the minutes.”

The Lady Bulldogs are now 6-4 on the season after starting out on a 5-1 run.

“I tell the girls we’ve done great, but our season is about to get tougher. We will be playing back-to-back games with competition going up,” Ange said.