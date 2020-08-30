Lady Bulldogs celebrate Senior Night early

For six Wagoner softball seniors, they feel lucky to be playing at all this season.

With what seems like only a thread of hope keeping the season going during the COVID-19 pandemic, these Lady Bulldogs were honored in an earlier than normal Senior Day on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Wagoner celebrated the occasion with a 7-5 win over Chouteau to cap it all off.

“It’s an honor to celebrate this with COVID (around),” said senior third baseman Kaci Murray. “We’re lucky to have the season this year.”

Murray was joined in the senior festivities by Maddie Baker, Kammi Chandler, Chloe Schilling, Caitlyn Henson and Lexi Miller.

Chandler cried in September 2019 when she realized she’d be a softball season and did the same on Senior Day.

“I’m still emotional,” Chandler said. “I have great teammates and a great family. I’m ending this chapter and it’s hard to say good-bye to the old chapter.”

Henson was glad the season was not cancelled like the spring sports a few months earlier. Henson had a chance to be on a State championship contending girls golf team, but pandemic shut it all down.

“I’m very happy we got to have this season,” Henson said. “The coaches and my teammates worked real hard (to be able to play).”

Baker feels the day was bittersweet.

“It’s good, but sad,” said Baker, who has played softball for 10 years. “After high school, I’m done. I will study to be a nurse practitioner.”

Miller made history when she won an individual State championship crown for girls wrestling last spring. She had taken the year off to focus on wrestling, but is no stranger to softball.