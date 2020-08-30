Lady Bulldogs celebrate Senior Night early

For six Wagoner softball seniors, they feel lucky to be playing at all this season.
With what seems like only a thread of hope keeping the season going during the COVID-19 pandemic, these Lady Bulldogs were honored in an earlier than normal Senior Day on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Wagoner celebrated the occasion with a 7-5 win over Chouteau to cap it all off.
“It’s an honor to celebrate this with COVID (around),” said senior third baseman Kaci Murray. “We’re lucky to have the season this year.”
Murray was joined in the senior festivities by Maddie Baker, Kammi Chandler, Chloe Schilling, Caitlyn Henson and Lexi Miller.
Chandler cried in September 2019 when she realized she’d be a softball season and did the same on Senior Day.
“I’m still emotional,” Chandler said. “I have great teammates and a great family. I’m ending this chapter and it’s hard to say good-bye to the old chapter.”
Henson was glad the season was not cancelled like the spring sports a few months earlier. Henson had a chance to be on a State championship contending girls golf team, but pandemic shut it all down.
“I’m very happy we got to have this season,” Henson said. “The coaches and my teammates worked real hard (to be able to play).”
Baker feels the day was bittersweet.
“It’s good, but sad,” said Baker, who has played softball for 10 years. “After high school, I’m done. I will study to be a nurse practitioner.”
Miller made history when she won an individual State championship crown for girls wrestling last spring. She had taken the year off to focus on wrestling, but is no stranger to softball.
Miller returned to the diamond her senior year.
“This is special,” she said. “I’ve played with these girls and we’re pretty close knit. They understood my wrestling circumstance.”
Schilling is the second one in her family to play the sport. Sister, Morgan, also was a Lady Bulldog and went on to a junior college career in the game.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Schilling of being part of the Senior Day. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”
One thing was for sure, this is the end of athletics for her.
“This is it,” the shortstop said. “I want to be a speech pathologist.”
Softball note: With the win over Chouteau, the Lady Bulldogs are 4-10 on the season.
WAGONER 7, CHOUTEAU 5
Chouteau 002 021 0 – 5
Wagoner 114 100 x – 7
Wagoner battery: Destini Parish and Kammi Chandler.
STIGLER 12-10, WAGONER 2-1
First game
Wagoner 200 00 – 2
Stigler 221 61 – 12
Second game
Wagoner 100 00 – 1
Stigler 201 25 – 10
INOLA 3, WAGONER 1
Inola 201 000 0 – 3
Wagoner 000 001 0 – 1
UPCOMING GAMES
Aug. 31: Hilldale (H)
Sept. 1: at Verdigris
Sept. 3-5: Oologah Tournament