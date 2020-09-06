Lady Bulldogs beat Claremore Sequoyah in Oologah tournament

The future of Wagoner softball made an appearance in the present recently.

Freshman Emma Otto stepped into the circle and pitched well during a 5-4 loss to Glenpool in the opening round of the Oologah Tournament.

Otto struck out eight batters and did well against a lineup that features more than one good Warrior hitter.

This was her second pitching start.

“It felt really great,” she said when asked about the experience.

If nothing else, playing softball should be second nature to her. Otto has been playing some kind of softball since age 3, she added.

Lexi Miller drove in a run on her hit that the first baseman dropped in the second inning and Kara Bruce had a RBI single in the third.

Glenpool took its first lead with four runs in the top of sixth for a 5-2 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs came back when Kara Bruce got a fielder’s choice RBI and Aubrey Bruce got a two-out single to make it a one run game.

However, Glenpool got the last out to prevail.

It was a busy week for Wagoner. The team played six games in four days.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to a potent Verdigris team on Monday, Aug. 31 before the five games in the Oologah Tournament.

Wagoner managed a 2-1 win on Friday against Claremore Sequoyah. Kaci Murray drove in Caitlyn Henson with the winning run.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Glenpool and Cleveland in Thursday’s first round. The team beat Claremore Sequoyah and lost to host Oologah on Friday.

Sallisaw defeated the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday by a 6-0 count.