Kinlea Green shines for Okay, makes All-State volleyball team

Kinlea Green wanted to have a year where it was her time to shine, and that is exactly what she did on the volleyball court in Okay.

Growing up, she always competed with her sister, Shayni. Kinlea is a year younger than her sister. Shayni earned All-State recognition for Okay High basketball in 2020. Since Shayni moved on to Connors State College, in Warner, Okla., to study and play basketball, Kinlea wanted to use that to her advantage during her senior season at Okay.

Since seventh grade and 14-years-old, Green said she played every sport with Shayni together.

“It was nice to have the spotlight on me for a little bit,” Green said.

Green lives in Fort Gibson, but has gone to Okay Public Schools her entire life. She made the ten-minute drive every day from her hometown. She described Okay as “one, big happy family.”

“You know everybody, you know their parents, you know their siblings,” she said. “You know everything about it. You can’t do something and expect to get away with it in Okay.”