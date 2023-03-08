Wagoner Defensive coordinator, Ryan Keenom, has accepted the head football-coaching job at his alma mater, Colcord High School, it was announced last week.

Keenom was Wagoner’s assistant from 2019-22. Teams he coached won two State championships and reached the semifinals once. He was recently honored with the 2022 OFBCA Broyles Award as the top assistant in the state.

“Coach Ryan Keenom has been a big part of our success the past four seasons. We will miss him as a teammate and friend, but I’m excited about the opportunity he has been afforded at Colcord,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict.

“He has earned his shot at being a head football coach and doing so in his hometown will be special.”

Before Wagoner, Keenom coached seven years at Hilldale High School. He was secondary and quarterback coach in 2012. He became Defensive coordinator from 2013-18.

Keenom played defensive back as a four-year starter for Northeastern State.

At Colcord, he was thquarterback and safety.

Keenom said on social media about the new job:

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to go back home as the Head Football Coach at Colcord High School! I’m looking forward to building on the success the program has had, and getting to be closer to friends and family.

“Thank you to Mr. Simmons and coach Denny for giving me the opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to work on bringing home a championship! Go Hornets!

“The past four years at Wagoner have been special to say the least. I can’t thank coach Dale Condict enough for everything he’s done for me. I’ve made lifelong friendships there, and Wagoner will always be my second home.

“Thank you to all my players, friends, colleagues, administrators and community members for the love and support you’ve shown me during my time there. Go Dawgs!”