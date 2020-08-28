Junior Tigers look to be difference makers

Positioned to make a major difference on the gridiron for the Coweta Tigers this season is a class of 21 juniors. Many of the athletes provided offensive and defensive line power last season and filled in wherever needed.
Gage Hamm fit right into the battle. He was thrust into the starting role at quarterback as a sophomore when record-setting quarterback J.D. Geneva transferred at mid-semester his junior year. In fact, he has also been honored with nomination to the All World Quarterback group for 2020.
Hamm gave up a defensive secondary position he excelled at his freshman year with 73 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. He led the Tigers that season with four interceptions.
He has proven to be a very versatile field general. As a receiver, he recorded five catches for 84 yards and three touchdowns with the longest being 21-yards in a key scoring situation. He also punted four times for an average of 40.5 yards.
In engineering the offense, Hamm completed 154 of 233 passes for 2,253 yards and 20 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He rushed 161 times for 369 yards and eight touchdowns with a longest score of 22 yards.
He finished the year with 68 points, second on the squad.
Brody Rucker kicked 34 extra points and one field goal for the Tigers for 37 points.
On defense, Caleb Phillips rose to the top with 73 tackles (42 solo) and six for loss. He also had four sacks.
Owen McNatt finished with 29 tackles (four solo) and two for loss. Maverick McCollough recorded nine tackles (three solo) and one for loss before suffering a season-ending injury early in the campaign.
One loss the Tigers will certainly feel this season is that of Alessandro Cairati, a foreign exchange student who made his mark on the defense last season. He has returned to his home country of Sweden.
Completing the junior roster are Michael Fletcher, Damon Wickline, Carter Fuser, Chris Jones, Cade Conner, Cadence Denton, Dylan Barber, Garrett Gensler, J.J. McNamee, Stryker Edmonson, Brok Estes, Braden Doerr, Tanner Hester, Luke Morgan, James Nasworthy and Dylan Chrisman.