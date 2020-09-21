 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Junior high Tigers win Adair Cross-Country Meet, Lady Tigers finish third

Junior high Tigers win Adair Cross-Country Meet, Lady Tigers finish third

Sloat Junior High runners took part in the Adair Cross Country Meet held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Rocklahoma. The Tigers captured first place champion team honors while the Lady Tigers placed third. “Both teams did an outstanding job and I was very pleased overall with their performance,” Coach Mike Wilson said. “A few runners set personal records.” The following individual results were posted: Coweta Boys—Connor Edmiston, 5:52, 5th; Logan McKinney, 6:02, 7th; Elliott Winter, 6:25, 15th; Dylan Ingold, 6:29, 19th; Truett Joiner, 6:31, 21st; Aiden Rainbolt, 6:34, 25th; Kolton Remmers, 6:35, 26th; Caden Meadows, 6:41, 29th; Urrutia Vicente, 7:01, 38th; Andrew Newel, 7:03, 40th; Hayden Warren, 7:03, 41st; Michael Wright, 7:25, 52nd; Ava Walmer, 9:14, 82nd and Thaddeus Bilby Thompson, 10:24, 91st. Coweta Girls—Kate Little, 6:31, 6th; Marie Gallardo, 6:36, 8th; Ava Voyles, 7:13, 29th; Channing Anderson, 7:20, 33rd; Alexis Miller, 7:44, 44th; Kadence Singleton, 7:53, 52nd; Brooklyn Singleton, 7:59, 55th; Jaylah Johnston, 8:30, 69th; Brynlee Curtis, 8:38, 72nd; Sydney Francis, 8:44, 74th; Loren Clark, 8:44, 75th; Brooklynne Hughes, 10:36, 96th; Alyssa Davis, 10:41, 97th; Carmen Clark, 10:46, 98th; Hannah Myers, 11:50, 100th; Hope Larson, 12:29, 101st and Brittany Foster, 13:52, 102nd. The junior high teams will resume action Oct. 1 at Mohawk Park at the Owasso Meet.

Sloat Junior High runners took part in the Adair Cross Country Meet held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Rocklahoma. The Tigers captured first place champion team honors while the Lady Tigers placed third.

“Both teams did an outstanding job and I was very pleased overall with their performance,” Coach Mike Wilson said. “A few runners set personal records.”

The following individual results were posted:

Coweta Boys—Connor Edmiston, 5:52, 5th; Logan McKinney, 6:02, 7th; Elliott Winter, 6:25, 15th; Dylan Ingold, 6:29, 19th; Truett Joiner, 6:31, 21st; Aiden Rainbolt, 6:34, 25th; Kolton Remmers, 6:35, 26th; Caden Meadows, 6:41, 29th; Urrutia Vicente, 7:01, 38th; Andrew Newel, 7:03, 40th; Hayden Warren, 7:03, 41st; Michael Wright, 7:25, 52nd; Ava Walmer, 9:14, 82nd and Thaddeus Bilby Thompson, 10:24, 91st.

Coweta Girls—Kate Little, 6:31, 6th; Marie Gallardo, 6:36, 8th; Ava Voyles, 7:13, 29th; Channing Anderson, 7:20, 33rd; Alexis Miller, 7:44, 44th; Kadence Singleton, 7:53, 52nd; Brooklyn Singleton, 7:59, 55th; Jaylah Johnston, 8:30, 69th; Brynlee Curtis, 8:38, 72nd; Sydney Francis, 8:44, 74th; Loren Clark, 8:44, 75th; Brooklynne Hughes, 10:36, 96th; Alyssa Davis, 10:41, 97th; Carmen Clark, 10:46, 98th; Hannah Myers, 11:50, 100th; Hope Larson, 12:29, 101st and Brittany Foster, 13:52, 102nd.

The junior high teams will resume action Oct. 1 at Mohawk Park at the Owasso Meet.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Wagoner sacks Sperry, 52-0
Sports

Wagoner sacks Sperry, 52-0

  • Updated

SPERRY — Wagoner’s football teams have had a lot of top-flight defensive units in Dale Condict’s 16 seasons at the helm — so many that Condict…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News