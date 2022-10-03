Jones never gave up on varsity time

Ashlee Jones wasn’t getting much varsity playing time as a junior back setter on the Wagoner volleyball team last year.

Jones did play on the junior varsity, but breaking through for varsity time was not happening.

Instead of giving up, Jones focused on becoming at better player. The hard work paid off, as she is a varsity starter.

“She’s passing for us in the back row now,” said coach Randi Pawpa. “She’s almost automatic (on her passes) and extremely coachable.”

When Jones’ senior year rolled around, she had a home on the back row feeding the net players.

“We’re glad she’s in the rotation even more,” Pawpa added. “She spent a lot last year on the junior varsity, but not on the varsity until this year.”

That could be the end of the story. However, there is much more that Jones overcame.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing the sport,” Jones said after the Bulldogs beat Okay and lost to Oologah recently. “I’ve had multiple injuries and kept playing.”

She has had two hip dislocations and three thumb dislocations during her playing career. Against Oologah on Sept. 30, Jones suffered a slight concussion and whiplash when landing on her chin while going for the volleyball.

Despite the injuries and just making the varsity this season, Jones keeps a positive attitude.

“I’m only a back row player and focus on the best pass I can make,” she added.

Volleyball demands a lot of Jones’ time. However, she used to be a serious dancer.

Jones was in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern and competitive dance. The only dancing she does now involves diving for the volleyball.

Jones hopes to later attend a technical school to become a physical therapist.

She wished to thank her coaches and parents for their continuing support. “I’d like to thank my sister who introduced me to the sport,” Jones added.

NOTES: Wagoner’s 1-1 record recently left the Bulldogs at 6-14 on the season. Coweta also split two contests and stand 16-13 on the year.

Coweta has a Thursday road game at Tulsa Edison before the Regional competition begins on Oct. 10.

Wagoner played Monday and Tuesday at Tahlequah Sequoyah and Tulsa Cascia Hall, respectively, to round out the regular season.