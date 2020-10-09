It's on to State! Lady Tiger Softball wins Regional 5A crown

The Coweta Lady Tiger softball team was calm, cool and collected while they took care of business Thursday in the 5A Regional Finals at Tiger Field. They posted a 5-0 victory over Ada to advance to the 2020 5A State Fastpitch Softball Championships.

The tournament opens Thursday, Oct. 15 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Coweta, now 32-3 on the season, should be one of four top seeds at state. The Lady Tigers did not allow a single run through the three-game regional and scored a total of 35 runs.

It took a while against Ada for Coweta to get their offense going. The Lady Cougar pitcher put a spin on the ball that resulted in lots of fly balls.

The Lady Tigers worked through three scoreless innings before they put a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth. They added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

“Good job! (It) took us a little while to get started, but we put it together. Now we have to enjoy today before getting down to prepare for the state tournament,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said after the trophy presentation.”