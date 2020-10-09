It's on to State! Lady Tiger Softball wins Regional 5A crown

The Coweta Lady Tiger softball team was calm, cool and collected while they took care of business Thursday in the 5A Regional Finals at Tiger Field. They posted a 5-0 victory over Ada to advance to the 2020 5A State Fastpitch Softball Championships.
The tournament opens Thursday, Oct. 15 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Coweta, now 32-3 on the season, should be one of four top seeds at state. The Lady Tigers did not allow a single run through the three-game regional and scored a total of 35 runs.
It took a while against Ada for Coweta to get their offense going. The Lady Cougar pitcher put a spin on the ball that resulted in lots of fly balls.
The Lady Tigers worked through three scoreless innings before they put a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth. They added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
“Good job! (It) took us a little while to get started, but we put it together. Now we have to enjoy today before getting down to prepare for the state tournament,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said after the trophy presentation.”
“I’m super proud of this group of girls, they’ve been playing well together recently. Braedyn Sheofee and Tarin Robinson have had some great games in the circle,” he continued. “I’m just so proud of what they have accomplished this season! Early in the Broken Arrow Tournament, we were still trying to get everything together. Once we got past those two losses, we have worked very well as a team. Celebrate today, then it’s back to work to get ready for state.”
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Brooklinn Thomas singled to left field to score Kayley Iott from third for a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the fifth, Whitney Holcomb walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dasia Mason and moved to third on a ground out.
Again, with two outs, the Lady Tigers went to work. Sherri Mason beat out an infield hit to score Holcomb and Chaney Helton lined an RBI double to score Mason. Iott walked and Bailey Cooper followed with an RBI single to score Helton.
Thomas followed with an RBI single to score Iott for Coweta’s final run.
Sheofee (15-2) went the full seven innings in the circle, pitching near perfect softball. She gave up one hit, a double to left field with two outs in the top of the first, struck out five batters and did not allow a walk. She stranded one runner on the bases.
Thomas led the way at the plate with three hits and two RBI. Helton hit a double and Dasia Mason added a triple for the extra base hits.
The Lady Tigers did not have a strike out in the finals against Ada.
Regional action began when Ada defeated Bishop Kelley, 18-2. The Lady Comets were then eliminated by a 20-0 loss to Coweta in a five-inning, run-rule game.
In that game, the Lady Tigers scored 12 runs in the first inning, added five in the second and three in the third to bury any hopes the Lady Comets had of staying around.
Sheofee went the first two innings in the circle to post a 17-0 lead. She allowed only one hit, struck out five batters and allowed no walks. D. Mason pitched the final three innings perfectly with no hits, no runs and no walks. She struck out six batters to secure the save.
Iott, Cooper, Thomas and Denton each had two hits in the game. Cooper posted four RBIs and Thomas had three. In all, 10 different Lady Tigers had hits in the blowout win.
In the semi-finals, Coweta took quick command of the Lady Cougars and handed them a 10-0, five-inning, run-rule loss. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to bury the Lady Cougars for their 10th shutout win of the season.
Robinson (13-1) went the full five-inning distance in the circle for the win. She allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters. She left two Lady Cougars on the bases.
At the plate, five Lady Tigers recorded two hits apiece. Iott blasted a triple and a double, scored two runs and posted three RBIs. She also stole a base. Thomas and Helton had doubles in their two hits.
S. Mason posted three RBIs, scored twice, stole a base and had an inside-the-park home run, blasting the softball off the left-centerfield fence.
Early in the week the Lady Tigers concluded their regular season with a non-conference game at Oologah. It was a thrilling, eight-inning battle that Coweta won 4-3. The winning run came in the top of the seventh inning on a two-RBI homerun by Cooper.
Helton was placed on second in the extra inning prior to Cooper’s blast that put the Lady Tigers up 4-2.
The Lady Mustangs answered in the bottom of the eighth inning when a runner scored on a single to left field, narrowing the Coweta lead to 4-3 before Robinson could get the last out on a fly ball.
Cooper led the way at the plate with two hits including the home run, one run scored and two RBIs. S. Mason also hit a home run earlier in the game, giving her a run scored and RBI. D. Mason had a double in the win.
