High school football, Week 5: NuNu Clayton scores twice as 4A top-ranked Wagoner downs Bristow, 28-7

WAGONER — Through the season’s first four games, Wagoner coach Dale Condict didn’t think his team had fully utilized the playmaking abilities of H-back NuNu Clayton.

Such was not the case Friday night.

Clayton rushed for 57 yards after halftime while tallying one touchdown on the ground and another through the air — both scores coming in the fourth quarter — to help the Class 4A top-ranked Bulldogs rally for a 28-7 victory against Bristow in a District 4A-3 matchup at W.L. Odom Stadium.

“We haven’t used NuNu enough in our offense; he’s such a great defensive player,” Condict said of the senior. “He is a powerful runner and has such great hands. I thought we used him (on offense) like we needed to tonight.”

Wagoner (5-0, 2-0), which trailed 7-0 after Bristow (2-3, 1-1) scored on the game’s first offensive series, snapped a 7-7 halftime tie with 21 unanswered points in the final two quarters.

“Our coaches told us that we can’t give up, that we need to give effort and go 100 percent on every play,” Clayton said of the halftime instructions the Bulldogs received.

Wagoner did just that in the second half.