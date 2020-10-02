High school football, Week 5: NuNu Clayton scores twice as 4A top-ranked Wagoner downs Bristow, 28-7

WAGONER — Through the season’s first four games, Wagoner coach Dale Condict didn’t think his team had fully utilized the playmaking abilities of H-back NuNu Clayton.
Such was not the case Friday night.
Clayton rushed for 57 yards after halftime while tallying one touchdown on the ground and another through the air — both scores coming in the fourth quarter — to help the Class 4A top-ranked Bulldogs rally for a 28-7 victory against Bristow in a District 4A-3 matchup at W.L. Odom Stadium.
“We haven’t used NuNu enough in our offense; he’s such a great defensive player,” Condict said of the senior. “He is a powerful runner and has such great hands. I thought we used him (on offense) like we needed to tonight.”
Wagoner (5-0, 2-0), which trailed 7-0 after Bristow (2-3, 1-1) scored on the game’s first offensive series, snapped a 7-7 halftime tie with 21 unanswered points in the final two quarters.
“Our coaches told us that we can’t give up, that we need to give effort and go 100 percent on every play,” Clayton said of the halftime instructions the Bulldogs received.
Wagoner did just that in the second half.
The Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and promptly marched 66 yards in eight plays. Braden Drake covered the final 13 on a sweep around the left side for his second touchdown of the night to give Wagoner the lead for good.
The go-ahead touchdown by Drake, who rushed for a game-high 111 yards on 17 carries, was set up one play earlier by a 13-yard scamper by Clayton on his first carry of the game.
After the Bulldogs’ defense forced the Purple Pirates into a three-and-out possession on their next series, Wagoner got the ball back via punt on its own 28-yard line.
The Bulldogs then compiled a 13-play drive with Clayton hauling in a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sawyer Jones on the opening play of the fourth period.
Clayton also had back-to-back carries of 3 and 9 yards earlier in the drive that gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 cushion.
He then iced the game when he took a handoff and bolted around the left side before cutting back to the middle of the field on his way to a 27-yard touchdown with 8:05 to play for the game’s final points.
“I just saw the hole (develop) and hit it,” Clayton said of his clinching score.
The first half featured long scoring drives by each team.
Bristow took the opening kickoff and ground out a 13-play, 79-yard march that took 10:26 before quarterback Stephon Tolon, who paced the visitors with 100 yards rushing on 18 carries, went the final yard for six points.
The Purple Pirates converted two fourth-down plays in the game-opening drive.
Wagoner matched that with a nine-play, 60-yard drive that consumed 4:09 with Drake going up the middle from nine yards for the touchdown with 5:07 to go before halftime.
The victory for Wagoner avenged a 30-7 road loss to the Purple Pirates last year that helped vault Bristow to the district title.
“They embarrassed us last year,” Condict said. “We’re a prideful program and we wanted to protect our home turf tonight and win a big district game.”
