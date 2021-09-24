High school football, Week 4: Hamm, Coweta have no trouble with Edison

Gage Hamm and No. 3 Coweta weren't going to let what happened two years ago happen again. Instead, the Tigers had a repeat performance from last year.
Hamm passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Coweta to a 56-7 victory over Edison Friday night in District 5A-3 action at LaFortune Stadium.
That was the same 56-7 score as Coweta's game with Edison in 2020 where Hamm passed for 350 yards and five touchdowns. Coweta (4-0, 1-0) dropped a 22-21 heartbreaker in 2019 at home where Hamm passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns.
"You can't say enough about Gage Hamm and the type of competitor he is," Coweta coach Tim Harper said. "With him and Mason Ford and Na'Kylan Starks and some of the other kids, when we're clicking, we're hard to stop."
The Tigers opened the scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run up the middle by William Mason on its first possession at the 6:05 mark in the first quarter. Mason led all rushers with 102 yards on just seven carries. Then Hamm connected with Carter Fuser on a 19-yard touchdown just over two minutes later and the Tigers had a 14-0 lead.
But Edison (1-3, 0-1) came out firing in the first quarter. Although clearly outmanned, the Eagles, led by junior quarterback Luke Parish, were able to move the ball well at times.
Parish was able to complete five of his first 10 passes in the first quarter for 100 yards, with a few coming on scrambles where receivers tightroped the sidelines for downfield catches. Deangelo Gibbs caught 6 passes for 119 yards.
But Coweta's stingy defense got tough, and turned the Eagles away on an interception on a tipped pass by Cadence Denton after Edison had gotten down to the Coweta 15-yard-line.
A 35-yard touchdown run by Hamm with 5:16 left in the second quarter extended the margin to 21-0. And Hamm connected on passes with Mason Ford for 22- and 35-yard laser strikes past Eagles defenders, the last coming at the 3:00 mark in the quarter, and Coweta took a 35-0 lead into halftime.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hamm completed 10 of 13 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and finished 11-of-14 for 145 yards. His counterpart Parish was 9-of-21 for 146 yards in the half, and finished 15-of-33 for 262 yards.
Na'Kylan Starks scored on the first play of the second half on a 87-yard kickoff return to increase the lead to 42-0. On the play, Starks took a kick that almost had come to a stop at the 13-yard-line before picking it up, and proceeded to weave through Edison's defense before bolting down the right sideline for the score.
Starks again dazzled on a 36-yard punt return on the next possession where he broke several tackles while reversing course. A 5-yard touchdown pass from Hamm to Lo Lo Bell soon followed, and Coweta was up 49-0 with 9:13 left in the third quarter.
That was the last action for Hamm, who was given the rest of the game off. Hamm now has 53 career touchdown passes and only nine interceptions with over 5,000 yards passing.
COWETA 56, EDISON 7
Coweta;14;21;14;7;-;56
Edison;0;0;7;0;-;7
C - William Mason 17 run (Rucker kick), 6:05
C - Fuser 19 pass from Hamm (Stephens kick), 3:57
C - Hamm 35 run (Rucker kick), 5:16
C - Ford 22 pass from Hamm (Stephens kick), 4:13
C - Ford 35 pass from Hamm (Rucker kick), 3:00
C- Starks 87 kickoff return (Stephens kick), 11:46
C - Bell 5 pass from Hamm (Rucker kick), 9:12
E - Lazenby 15 pass from Parish (Brown kick), 0:36
C - Stidham 1 run (Stephens kick), 8:18
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - E 16, C 27; Rushes-Yards - E 34-42, C 38-264; Comp-Att-Int - E 15-33-2, C 12-17-0; Passing Yards - E 262, C 153; Fumbles-Lost - E 2-1, C 1-0; Penalties/Yards - E 7-60, C 5-45; Records - E 1-3, C 4-0; Total Yards - E 296, C 417; Punts-Avg. - E 4-26.6, C 1-44.