High school football, Week 4: Hamm, Coweta have no trouble with Edison

Gage Hamm and No. 3 Coweta weren't going to let what happened two years ago happen again. Instead, the Tigers had a repeat performance from last year.

Hamm passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Coweta to a 56-7 victory over Edison Friday night in District 5A-3 action at LaFortune Stadium.

That was the same 56-7 score as Coweta's game with Edison in 2020 where Hamm passed for 350 yards and five touchdowns. Coweta (4-0, 1-0) dropped a 22-21 heartbreaker in 2019 at home where Hamm passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

"You can't say enough about Gage Hamm and the type of competitor he is," Coweta coach Tim Harper said. "With him and Mason Ford and Na'Kylan Starks and some of the other kids, when we're clicking, we're hard to stop."

The Tigers opened the scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run up the middle by William Mason on its first possession at the 6:05 mark in the first quarter. Mason led all rushers with 102 yards on just seven carries. Then Hamm connected with Carter Fuser on a 19-yard touchdown just over two minutes later and the Tigers had a 14-0 lead.

But Edison (1-3, 0-1) came out firing in the first quarter. Although clearly outmanned, the Eagles, led by junior quarterback Luke Parish, were able to move the ball well at times.