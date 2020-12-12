High school football, Week 15: Wagoner dominates Clinton to claim 4A title

“When we came out here, I said 'Let’s go show these (spectators) how good we really can be,' because I felt like we were great, and sure enough, we did that,” Condict said.

“Our offensive line just controlled the game at the line of scrimmage. We expected to play great on defense, but to move the ball against a great defense (Clinton had allowed only 12.7 points per game),” was special, Condict said.

Wagoner’s all-senior offensive line provide running room for Drake and the 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior did the rest. He had 92 yards after carrying on Wagoner’s first nine plays, 106 yards after one quarter and 153 at halftime, along with his 33rd and 34th rushing TDs of the season.

A 16-yard run on his 31st carry put him over 2,000 yards for the season. He finished the season with 2,010.

“There’s nothing he’s doing that’s surprising me,” Condict said. “He’s been this way all year. He’s made runs that I’m like, `How in the world did he just do that.’ He’s a college football player, and we need somebody to offer him a scholarship. If you watched this game and don’t think he can help some programs around here, you’re not watching the same kid as me.”