High school football, Week 15: Wagoner dominates Clinton to claim 4A title

EDMOND -- For those who hadn’t watched them play this season, the No. 1 Wagoner Bulldogs showed how they got to the Class 4A football final in the first place.
The defense was dominant as usual and the offense was smoothly efficient. In short, the Bulldogs were almost flawless.
Braden Drake rushed for a season-best 247 yards and two TDs, linebacker Trey Gause returned a fumble 59 yards for a score and the Bulldogs rolled to a 42-13 triumph over No. 4 Clinton before an estimated 4,375 Saturday in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Wagoner capped a 14-0 season with its fifth gold ball under coach Dale Condict, who also has two runner-up finishes and 181 wins over 16 seasons.
Clinton, seeking a 17th gold ball, ended the season 8-4. The Red Tornadoes overachieved with third-year coach John Higbee, winning three consecutive postseason contests after finishing fourth in Distrtict 4A-1.
Wagoner rolled up 405 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per play, forced two turnovers and held the Red Tornadoes to 192 yards. Half of Clinton's total came on two plays -- a trick-play passing TD and Atrel Bryson’s fourth-quarter 59-yard TD run when the issue was decided.
Condict said the clinical performance was a fitting end for a team that was challenged only once all season.
“When we came out here, I said 'Let’s go show these (spectators) how good we really can be,' because I felt like we were great, and sure enough, we did that,” Condict said.
“Our offensive line just controlled the game at the line of scrimmage. We expected to play great on defense, but to move the ball against a great defense (Clinton had allowed only 12.7 points per game),” was special, Condict said.
Wagoner’s all-senior offensive line provide running room for Drake and the 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior did the rest. He had 92 yards after carrying on Wagoner’s first nine plays, 106 yards after one quarter and 153 at halftime, along with his 33rd and 34th rushing TDs of the season.
A 16-yard run on his 31st carry put him over 2,000 yards for the season. He finished the season with 2,010.
“There’s nothing he’s doing that’s surprising me,” Condict said. “He’s been this way all year. He’s made runs that I’m like, `How in the world did he just do that.’ He’s a college football player, and we need somebody to offer him a scholarship. If you watched this game and don’t think he can help some programs around here, you’re not watching the same kid as me.”
The game was over almost before it started. Drake capped the Bulldogs’ first possession with a 5-yard TD run and went 40 yards for a second score on the first play after Chase Nanni intercepted Atrel Bryson’s halfback-option pass.
“We’ve been seeing that play on film all week and I was ready for it,” said Nanni, who also has a 19-yard TD reception from Sawyer Jones and totaled four tackles on defense.
Wagoner led 14-0 after just five minutes and the Bulldogs made it 21-0 in the second quarter. Clinton threatened after a Bulldogs fumble, but Logan Cole caused the fumble that Gause took for a TD.
Next, came Sawyer Jones’ pinpoint pass to Nanni, who stretched to catch the ball and tapped both feet in bounds before crossing the end line.
Wagoner, which hadn't allowed more than 14 points all season, led 28-0 at halftime and put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 14-play, 76-yard drive of more than nine minutes, capped by Jones’ 5-yard toss to NuNu Clayton.
Winning the state title “feels amazing," said Clayton, who also had four tackles. "It’s one of the best moments I’ve ever had. It’s a dream come true. I worked for it.”
Wagoner seemed headed for a school-record seventh shutout until Clinton scored on a trick play with 9:02 left. Powell threw a long lateral to Zade Cisneros on the left side and Cisneros passed back to Powell, who sprinted 37 yards along the right sideline.
Cisneros also had a trick-play TD pass in the semifinals against Blanchard.
Wagner sent out 24 seniors for the pregame coin toss and one of them was Condict's son, Collin, who started at center.
“The years we’ve spent with these guys,” he said. “We had coaches that were coaching some of these guys in the first grade, and as a dad, going to little league games on Saturday morning after coaching your high school game on Friday night. We did that all the way through with them. We feel like we earned this one, so it’s very gratifying.”
