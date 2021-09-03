High school football, Week 1: 'It's been a long time coming' as Coweta topples Wagoner

It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.

The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.

Coweta head coach Tim Harper said he felt numb after the game.

“It’s been a long time coming. They whipped us in junior high the other night,” Harper said. "We feel like we still have a lot of improvements to do, but we have a great group of kids — especially these seniors.”

Neither team could gain much of an advantage in the first quarter, but the second quarter was Coweta’s shining moment.

With about nine minutes left in the quarter, Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm had a 3-yard run on the left side for the Tigers' first touchdown. Just minutes later, junior tight end William Mason pounded it in for a 31-yard touchdown. Then a minute after that, junior Mason Ford had his shot and — making it look rather easy — scoring on a 31-yard reception into the end zone. The two-point conversion try afterward was no good, but Coweta had scored 19 points in the quarter. The Tigers were feeling it, and so were their fans as the stadium was roaring with excitement.