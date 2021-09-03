High school football, Week 1: 'It's been a long time coming' as Coweta topples Wagoner

It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.
The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.
Coweta head coach Tim Harper said he felt numb after the game.
“It’s been a long time coming. They whipped us in junior high the other night,” Harper said. "We feel like we still have a lot of improvements to do, but we have a great group of kids — especially these seniors.”
Neither team could gain much of an advantage in the first quarter, but the second quarter was Coweta’s shining moment.
With about nine minutes left in the quarter, Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm had a 3-yard run on the left side for the Tigers' first touchdown. Just minutes later, junior tight end William Mason pounded it in for a 31-yard touchdown. Then a minute after that, junior Mason Ford had his shot and — making it look rather easy — scoring on a 31-yard reception into the end zone. The two-point conversion try afterward was no good, but Coweta had scored 19 points in the quarter. The Tigers were feeling it, and so were their fans as the stadium was roaring with excitement.
It must have been a rough locker room talk, because Wagoner looked like it turned on the light bulb at the beginning of the third quarter.
Bulldogs quarterback Gabe Rodriguez turned up with a 54-yard run into the end zone for Wagoner’s first touchdown of the game just two minutes into the quarter.
But an interception put Coweta in great field position for another score, a 7-yard pass from Hamm to Coweta junior Na’Kylan Starks with five minutes left in the quarter. The Tigers kept it going with a successful two-point conversion for a 27-7 lead.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the ball went flying into the hands of Starks on the far end right side of the field, and he took it in for the score from 18 yards out; 34-7 Tigers.
The Bulldogs went 14-0 last season and won a fifth championships under head coach Dale Condict. But the Bulldogs lost 24 seniors from last year’s squad, which some have dubbed as one of the best defensive groups in Wagoner history.
Coweta looked like the better team, offensively and defensively coming off its season-opening win against OKC McGuinness.
“We've got to stay hungry. It’s a long season and a long grind. We can’t ask any more from these kids. They gave us everything they got,” Harper said.
COWETA 37, WAGONER 13
Coweta;0;19;8;10
Wagoner;0;0;7;6
COW- Hamm, 3 run (Rucker kick)
COW- Mason, 7 run
COW- Ford, 31 pass from from Hamm, 2 pt pass failed failed
WAG- Rodriguez, 54 run (Bloxam kick)
COW- Starks 7 pass from Hamm, Hamm 3 for 2 pt
COW- Starks 18 pass from Hamm (Rucker kick)
COW- Rucker 28 FG
WAG- Sterling 34 from Kale Charboneau
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs-WAG 13, COW, 21; Rushes-Yards-WAG 36-208, COW 36-181; Comp-Att-Int- WAG 5-16-3 COW 14-21-0; Passing Yards- WAG 49 COW 234; Fumbles-lost- WAG 2-0 COW 1-0 ; Penalty Yards- WAG 5-35 COW 6-74; Total Yards- WAG 257 COW 415; Punts-Avg.- WAG 3-44 COW 1-33.