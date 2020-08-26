High school football: Kelley's success may be a preview for Coweta in 5A-3

THREE

STORYLINES

Will the district match its success of last year when four teams reached the quarterfinals?

It’s rare for a district to accomplish that feat of advancing four teams to the Elite Eight. Bishop Kelley advanced to the semifinals in 2019 while Edison, Coweta and McAlester were in the quarterfinals. All four have the potential to again make it to that round.

Kelley has gone to the semifinals the past two years — its deepest playoff runs since 1999. Edison is coming off its first district title and playoff win since 1992. Although the Eagles graduated some key players, most notably Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison, they still have three linemen who have major college talent.

Could this be a breakout year for Coweta?

Coweta appears to be in a similar position as Kelley was entering 2018 — a program that consistently posts winning records, but hasn’t been to the semifinals since the late 1990s. The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals the past two years and have the talent to take the next step with an offense that includes returning junior quarterback Gage Hamm, sophomore phenom Mason Ford, and senior tight end Gunnar McCollough, who is a college prospect.

“I feel like Gage is one of the top quarterbacks in 5A,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “I am really pleased with his work ethic and development, and as a junior has been voted one of our captains. We used Mason about 50% as a slot receiver last year and 50% as a running back, and he averaged 12 yards per touch. He has gained 20 to 25 pounds since last year and has gotten a lot stronger without losing any quickness. He made the most impact of any freshman I’ve coached. Gunnar may have had the best offseason of any of our players and we may use him more as a short-yardage back this year. We have a special sophomore class. Now, we need to win some home games.”