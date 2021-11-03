High School Basketball preview: Coweta, Wagoner take the court in first scrimmage

Coweta

Coweta’s got a lot going for them in their 2021-2022 season — most notably they’re looking to build off of their state tournament run last year.

Last season, the Tigers’ advanced to the Elite 8 and got beat in the quarterfinals of the state tournament 73-58 to Sapulpa.

With six seniors leading the way, head coach Brandon Maddux said it will be interesting to see what his squad will do from here on out.

“We have a good core of seniors and juniors, but we still have guys that never played at this level,” Maddux said. “We still have a lot of teaching to do. We just want them to come out and get better each quarter.”

Maddux’s senior squad consists of Tye Lair, Trevor Freeman, Cannon Higgins, Trey Bartholomew, Jaron Meadows and Malachi Miller.

Lair averaged 10.5 points last year.

Junior Mason Ford is expected to be another dominant player for the Tigers once his football season wraps up, specifically on the defensive end. Ford is a returning, unanimous defensive player of the year in the conference. Ford averaged 8 points a game last year, and scored a career-high 21 points in the state tournament.