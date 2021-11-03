High School Basketball preview: Coweta, Wagoner take the court in first scrimmage

Coweta
Coweta’s got a lot going for them in their 2021-2022 season — most notably they’re looking to build off of their state tournament run last year.
Last season, the Tigers’ advanced to the Elite 8 and got beat in the quarterfinals of the state tournament 73-58 to Sapulpa.
With six seniors leading the way, head coach Brandon Maddux said it will be interesting to see what his squad will do from here on out.
“We have a good core of seniors and juniors, but we still have guys that never played at this level,” Maddux said. “We still have a lot of teaching to do. We just want them to come out and get better each quarter.”
Maddux’s senior squad consists of Tye Lair, Trevor Freeman, Cannon Higgins, Trey Bartholomew, Jaron Meadows and Malachi Miller.
Lair averaged 10.5 points last year.
Junior Mason Ford is expected to be another dominant player for the Tigers once his football season wraps up, specifically on the defensive end. Ford is a returning, unanimous defensive player of the year in the conference. Ford averaged 8 points a game last year, and scored a career-high 21 points in the state tournament.
His buddy, Na’Kylan Starks, was expected to be a force to be reckoned with on the court. However, he tore his ACL in football, and now is out of the mix. Starks averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 assists.
“That’s a big hit for us,” Maddux said. “But I think we have some guys that will step up to the challenge. It’s going to take a team effort to replace what he gave us.”
With a solid group of players with high basketball IQ’s and athleticism, it’s sure to be another successful season for the Tigers.
Their first regular season game is against Pryor on Nov. 30 at home.
Wagoner
“Young.”
That’s definitely what the Bulldogs’ boys basketball squad is looking like for the 2021-2022 season in first-year head coach Dante Swanson’s tenure.
Similar to the Bulldogs’ football team, the boys basketball team graduated a plethora of seniors. There are no returning seniors on the team.
In their first scrimmage against Coweta Tuesday, Swanson said he had one junior and four freshmen on the court.
“We’re gonna’ take some lumps and I’m ready for it,” Swanson said. “I’m just hoping they compete every game. We got better in the second quarter just being here.”
Junior guard Corbin Marsey and senior guard Derrick Teyon are expected to be large contributors this year. Neither of them started on varsity before, but they did have some exposure off of the bench last year, Swanson said.
Prior to being selected for the head coaching job in March 2021, Swanson was an assistant coach with Wagoner Boys Basketball for roughly five years.
Swanson is a 1999 graduate of Wagoner and later had a successful basketball tenure at the University of Tulsa from 1999-2003. He then played 12 pro seasons in Europe and was the 2010 Polish Cup MVP before returning to Wagoner.
Swanson will also have the opportunity to coach his son as a freshman on the Wagoner squad this year.
The Bulldogs’ first game is against Locust Grove on Nov. 30 away.