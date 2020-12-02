Hardwood action will be exciting for Wagoner Bulldog basketball

The Wagoner Bulldog basketball program is gearing up for yet another exciting season of action on the hardwood.

Head Coach Zack Ange welcomes back the entire team that completed a 19-7 campaign (second straight year) last season and were ranked among the Top 13 Class 4A teams in the state. He believes they will open the 2020-21 season in December ranked in the Top 10.

“We’re a top five team talent wise, but our boys need to prove it,” Ange said. “These boys are working harder in the off season than any team I’ve had. Varsity players in the gym right now have worked their tails off.

“They’ve shot thousands of shots and made thousands of shots. They’ve lifted and conditioned and their bodies are transforming. They are ready to go.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their first game on Dec. 15. However, that may be pushed back as several athletes are still competing in football.

“I’ve had to move four games already due to the playoffs being pushed back a week,” Ange noted. “We’re fortunate to be so good in football every year and the kids enjoy going deep in the playoffs. It’s a challenge coaching wise as there is only so much we can do when they are not all in there. The kids have handled it well, but it’s basically a puzzle right now.