Hardwood action will be exciting for Wagoner Bulldog basketball

The Wagoner Bulldog basketball program is gearing up for yet another exciting season of action on the hardwood.
Head Coach Zack Ange welcomes back the entire team that completed a 19-7 campaign (second straight year) last season and were ranked among the Top 13 Class 4A teams in the state. He believes they will open the 2020-21 season in December ranked in the Top 10.
“We’re a top five team talent wise, but our boys need to prove it,” Ange said. “These boys are working harder in the off season than any team I’ve had. Varsity players in the gym right now have worked their tails off.
“They’ve shot thousands of shots and made thousands of shots. They’ve lifted and conditioned and their bodies are transforming. They are ready to go.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their first game on Dec. 15. However, that may be pushed back as several athletes are still competing in football.
“I’ve had to move four games already due to the playoffs being pushed back a week,” Ange noted. “We’re fortunate to be so good in football every year and the kids enjoy going deep in the playoffs. It’s a challenge coaching wise as there is only so much we can do when they are not all in there. The kids have handled it well, but it’s basically a puzzle right now.
“We’ve had three scrimmages with the guys we have in the gym right now, including two for sure starters and four of the top eight or nine players.”
Ange said the Bulldogs will be on the road for much of the season as they do not have a home game until February, 2021.
“We had two and those were moved because of the football playoffs. When we tried to switch the others around, we couldn’t due to wrestling tournaments,” he noted. “I’ve coached for 15 years and don’t think I’ve seen that before. There is nothing we could do. We’ll learn how to be road warriors.”
Leading the way will be Ange’s five returning starters from a year ago, seniors Jacob Scroggins, Bristo Love, Sawyer Jones, Caden Pawpa and Chase Nanni.
Junior Jack Southern and sophomore Corbin Marsey both saw quite a bit of playing time last year and senior Julian Smith and juniors Derrick Teyon and Gabe Goodnight are back as well.
“Jacob, Bristo, Corbin and Derrick are in the gym right now and have worked their butts off. They’ve put in so much time during the off-season, it’s ridiculous!” Ange exclaimed. “Jacob and Caden are starting to get some looks (from coaches) college-wise.”
Ange said as a coach, there is only one other team he could put up against this year’s team talent-wise.
“They are great kids and it’s going to be an exciting year. I’m super excited,” he admitted. “We are coaching a really great group of kids and as a coach, you can’t ask for more than that. They are talented, they will win games, they are great in the classroom and they work hard. They’re coachable.”
Joining Ange courtside will be assistant coaches Dante Swanson and Toby Davison.
“This is the best coaching staff I’ve had,” Ange said. “They are always at the gym looking to better the kids, and that is a blessing to have as a coach. They want their kids to succeed with the team.”
The Bulldogs will compete in three tournaments this season, beginning with the Mustang Tournament Dec. 28-30. Others will be played at Lincoln Christian and Checotah.
New competitors to the Wagoner schedule include Tulsa Central and Tulsa McLain.
