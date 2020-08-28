Growth in size, strength expected to pay off for 2020 Coweta Tigers

Coweta Head Coach Tim Harper is excited for the potential of the 2020 football season with the talent he will have on the field. While he is hopeful the Tigers will get to play, he understands the ramifications COVID-19 could have.
Spearheading his excitement is how hard his players have worked in this unusual off-season. He is seeing results in their muscle weight gains and overall strength improvements.
“I can’t help but think we have some very explosive weapons, and this could be one of the best offenses I have had the opportunity to coach overall,” Harper said. “We have sure-handed receivers, quality running backs, one of the best quarterbacks in 5A in Gage Hamm and our kids have gotten bigger in the offensive and defensive lines.”
Defensively, the Tigers lost some quality starters last year, so they will start this fall with less experience but better size.
“We have three-fourths of our secondary back and I feel we are positioned to be better against the run as our kids have gotten stronger. We have six or seven solid starters for the D-line,” Harper continued.
More good news is that the team has grown from 53 players in 2019 to 70 on the roster for 2020.
“We want to be confident that we can run any of our plays with whoever is on the field and not second guess needing to change someone,” he noted.
Coweta’s second year head coach said special teams will be solid this season.
“Special teams will be a strength for us with Hamm punting, and kicker Brody Rucker has become one of the hardest working kickers around,” Harper said. “We also have a young sophomore, Parker Stephens, kicking behind Rucker.”
Coach said he feels the Tigers are ready to be more aggressive over all areas of the game.
“Our offense had a tremendous off-season. Junior Carter Fuser missed last season with an injury, but his super work ethic at wide receiver gives us hope,” Harper commented. “Chris Jones, a junior wide receiver, has made every single workout and a huge commitment. He has a bright future.
“Lawson Haught has added 20 pounds of muscle and we are excited for him on the offensive line. Will Withers is tough, probably our best o-lineman, and Luke Morgan has had a great pandemic progress.
“Defensively, Mason Ford and Gunnar McCollough will probably be about one and a half two-way starters, but we are working hard to not have very many kids having to play both ways. Hank Searcy has a great defensive attitude.”
Harper said Bronson Burcham has had probably the best off-season of anyone.
“He has worked very hard and has added 20 pounds of solid muscle. He has looked great and should see lots of action at wide receiver and defensive back,” coach reported. “Sophomore Nate Maledon has great attitude and desire, works hard and should see action at safety. Ryan Conley works hard in the defensive line and is one of our true 300-pounders who should be a run stopper.”
A pair of sophomore transfer players has the Coweta coaching staff excited. William Mason joins the program from Haskell and is a physical running back with a lot of talent. Also joining the Tigers is Lane Kester, a linebacker/offensive lineman from Tahlequah.